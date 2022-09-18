ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Incarnate Word cruises past Prairie View A&M 31-14

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. threw three touchdown passes and Incarnate Word cruised to a 31-14 victory over Prairie View on Saturday night.

Five minutes into the game, Darion Chafin made a two-handed, over-the shoulder 6-yard touchdown catch while falling into the end zone for Incarnate Word (3-0). Scott added another 6-yard score to Taylor Grimes in the first quarter and an 18-yarder to Marquez Perez early in the second.

Scott was 31-of-43 passing for 233 yards, and he sat out for most of the fourth quarter. Jarrell Wiley had 92 yards rushing and Isaiah Robinson added 86 yards on the ground.

Ahmad Antoine scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and from a yard out in the fourth for Prairie View A&M (1-2). Antoine finished with 86 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The FCS eighth-ranked Cardinals entered with the second-highest scoring offense in the nation averaging 59.5 points.

