ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Allen sparks Tarleton to 41-6 win over Eastern New Mexico

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freshman Beau Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to power Tarleton to a 41-6 victory over Division II-member Eastern New Mexico on Saturday.

Freshman Deangelo Rosemond had two 1-yard touchdown runs and Allen hit Gabe Douglas for a 28-yard score to lead Tarleton (2-1) to a 24-3 lead at halftime.

Allen connected with Jaden Smith for a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter and scored on a 6-yard run in the fourth for the Texans.

Allen completed 21 of 37 passes for 312 yards with one interception. Smith finished with seven receptions for 129 yards.

Cooper Hamilton kicked two field goals — including a 50-yarder — for the Greyhounds.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
texannews.net

Major Expansion in Stephenville

A prominent industry leader is continuing its expansion in Erath County. Schreiber Foods, a multi-billion-dollar company, employs more than 9000 people world-wide and has served the Stephenville community for just over two decades. Schreiber came to Stephenville in 2002 and was producing cream cheese before the construction of a 55,000...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One killed, 2 injured in crash near Muleshoe

MULESHOE, Texas — One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 70 just east of Muleshoe on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. 7 miles east of Muleshoe in Lamb County. DPS said...
MULESHOE, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy