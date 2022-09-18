ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn quarterback reportedly unavailable for Missouri game this week

Auburn will be without a quarterback this week as the Tigers look to get back on track after the Penn State game, according to a report from Tom Green of AL.com. TJ Finley won’t play because of a shoulder injury, and it’s unclear if it will keep him out of action beyond this weekend.
College football rankings: Penn State soars in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 4

College football's Week 3 can be so different for so many programs. Some blue blood teams are finishing up their cupcakes and refining the small things ahead of a vicious conference slate. But for programs like Penn State, Week 3 was a big opportunity against a big non-conference opponent. Penn State showed why it might be one of the best teams in the country with a 41-12 domination of Auburn on the road. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Penn State vaulted up the rankings.
James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
WATCH: Penn State charged with murdering Auburn on SEC Shorts

As you may have heard, Auburn invited Penn State over for a game on Saturday and things didn’t go so well for the Tigers. Leave it to the SEC Shorts crew to pile on, and we are 100% here for it. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the captions.
Monday Down South: The end is here for Bryan Harsin. All that's left is the press release

Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends, and technicalities from the weekend’s SEC action. As of late Sunday night, Bryan Harsin was still employed as Auburn’s head coach, meaning he survived the critical first 24 hours after his team’s 41-12 flop against Penn State on Saturday. He’ll face the media at his regular Monday press conference, deflect questions about his job security for the umpteenth time in the past 9 months, and insist the Tigers are looking forward, not backward, to this weekend’s SEC opener against Missouri. Meanwhile, the entire state will be busy memorizing the number it will take to buy out his contract.
Charles Barkley for Auburn AD? 'They can't afford me'

As Auburn Athletics begins the search for its next full-time athletics director, there’s one notable name who’s declared he won’t be in consideration. Asked Monday if he’d throw his hat in the ring for Auburn’s AD job, former Tiger basketball legend Charles Barkley joked: “They can’t afford me.”
7 ways to wind down in Auburn and Opelika

Looking for a way to escape the hustle and bustle of your normal routine? Read below for seven things to do in Auburn and Opelika to wind down and take a breather. Grab some company and head to Well Red for one of their bimonthly wine tasting events. For only $13 a person, try their five featured bottles of the night. Pair your glass with a sweet treat from their rotating menu of baked goods and browse their selection of books before you go. The next wine tasting is September 29 from 5:30-8:00PM.
Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother

Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows

Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
Phenix City: Plane lands on Highway 280

ALABAMA (WRBL) — A small white and blue plane landed in a peculiar place today. As of around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, the plane can be seen on Highway 280 in Phenix City, near the Smiths Station area. A News 3 Reporter is on the scene to gather more information. Stick with WRBL as […]
