saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn quarterback reportedly unavailable for Missouri game this week
Auburn will be without a quarterback this week as the Tigers look to get back on track after the Penn State game, according to a report from Tom Green of AL.com. TJ Finley won’t play because of a shoulder injury, and it’s unclear if it will keep him out of action beyond this weekend.
College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn't a good fit at Auburn
Was the fit off the entire time Bryan Harsin was at Auburn?
alabamanews.net
SPORTS ANALYST JOHN LONGSHORE: What's Wrong with Auburn and How Can It Be Fixed?
Auburn football fans are left wondering what it’s going to take to fix the team after the Tigers’ 41-to-12 loss to Penn State. Auburn suffered four turnovers in Saturday’s home game, and star running back Tank Bigsby was held to 39 yards rushing. The pressure on head...
Column: Disaster Strikes The Pasture As Auburn Family Loses Faith In Coach
Monday, Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin met with members of the media for his weekly press conference on the Plains. This week, however, started with a less than welcoming scene for the second-year Tigers coach. Now, before we dive a bit deeper into the rabbit hole of Auburn football and...
247Sports
College football rankings: Penn State soars in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 4
College football's Week 3 can be so different for so many programs. Some blue blood teams are finishing up their cupcakes and refining the small things ahead of a vicious conference slate. But for programs like Penn State, Week 3 was a big opportunity against a big non-conference opponent. Penn State showed why it might be one of the best teams in the country with a 41-12 domination of Auburn on the road. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Penn State vaulted up the rankings.
thecomeback.com
James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams
The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
The wheels are in motion for the powers that be in Auburn
Is the battle between Bryan Harsin and the powers that be coming to an end?
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Penn State charged with murdering Auburn on SEC Shorts
As you may have heard, Auburn invited Penn State over for a game on Saturday and things didn’t go so well for the Tigers. Leave it to the SEC Shorts crew to pile on, and we are 100% here for it. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the captions.
Auburn football: Derek Mason linked to Pac-12 head coach opening
Auburn football defensive coordinator Derek Mason has been linked to the Arizona State HC opening, one that was created in the wake of Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils program brain trust agreeing to terminate their ties. Edwards had never matched the highs his predecessors did, twice reaching eight wins...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Monday Down South: The end is here for Bryan Harsin. All that's left is the press release
Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends, and technicalities from the weekend’s SEC action. As of late Sunday night, Bryan Harsin was still employed as Auburn’s head coach, meaning he survived the critical first 24 hours after his team’s 41-12 flop against Penn State on Saturday. He’ll face the media at his regular Monday press conference, deflect questions about his job security for the umpteenth time in the past 9 months, and insist the Tigers are looking forward, not backward, to this weekend’s SEC opener against Missouri. Meanwhile, the entire state will be busy memorizing the number it will take to buy out his contract.
Opelika-Auburn News
Charles Barkley for Auburn AD? 'They can't afford me'
As Auburn Athletics begins the search for its next full-time athletics director, there’s one notable name who’s declared he won’t be in consideration. Asked Monday if he’d throw his hat in the ring for Auburn’s AD job, former Tiger basketball legend Charles Barkley joked: “They can’t afford me.”
What Bryan Harsin said to the media about Penn State, previewing Missouri
Harsin was a little on edge during Monday's press conference.
thebamabuzz.com
7 ways to wind down in Auburn and Opelika
Looking for a way to escape the hustle and bustle of your normal routine? Read below for seven things to do in Auburn and Opelika to wind down and take a breather. Grab some company and head to Well Red for one of their bimonthly wine tasting events. For only $13 a person, try their five featured bottles of the night. Pair your glass with a sweet treat from their rotating menu of baked goods and browse their selection of books before you go. The next wine tasting is September 29 from 5:30-8:00PM.
Columbus couple runs successful YouTube channel about historic places
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Because anybody can make a YouTube video, it’s a lot easier than it used to be for ordinary folks to become celebrities. Tim and Tammy, the Columbus-based owners of a YouTube channel called “Tim and Tammy Time,” may not be highly well-known, but Tammy said the channel has 2,763 followers and […]
Opelika-Auburn News
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
Suspect wanted in deadly S College Street shooting in Auburn
The Auburn Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is involved in an early morning shooting that left a man dead.
Opelika-Auburn News
Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother
Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
Opelika-Auburn News
New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows
Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
Phenix City: Plane lands on Highway 280
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A small white and blue plane landed in a peculiar place today. As of around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, the plane can be seen on Highway 280 in Phenix City, near the Smiths Station area. A News 3 Reporter is on the scene to gather more information. Stick with WRBL as […]
