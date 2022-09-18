Read full article on original website
BIS, HKMA to Consider Using DeFi Tools to Enhance SME Financing
The BIS Innovation Hub’s Hong Kong Centre and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have introduced Project Dynamo, which aims “to deliver a prototype for the compliant use of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, such as blockchain and smart contracts, to improve access to finance for unfunded and underfunded small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”
Regulated Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Recognized as Top Digital Asset Offering
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based regulated “crypto-bank”, has been awarded the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for “Digital Asset Offering’’ by global consultancy, Aite-Novarica Group. Mathias Schütz, Head of Client and Tech Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented on the award:. “We are thrilled that...
Tamas Kadar: CEO at SEON Comments on Fraud in the Metaverse, Latest NFT, Fintech Trends
We recently connected with Tamas Kadar, CEO and co-founder at SEON., which aims to harness the power of AI to protect your business from fraud, get a 360° view of customers, and increase conversion rates. Kadar talked about the latest issues involving e-commerce fraud. His company just closed a...
Reltime, Triskel Capital Form Web3, Metaverse Partnership in Latin America
Reltime AS, which claims to be “disruptive” global Web3 and Metaverse financial technology company, and Triskel Capital Ltd. have entered into a long-term strategic partnership “to change the way people and businesses in Latin America financially interact and transact.”. Together with Reltime as its “next-generation” strategic partner,...
End of an Era: Prime Trust Exits Fund America Business that Started with Crowdfunding, Selects DealMaker as Preferred Option
Prime Trust, a longtime bulwark in the securities crowdfunding sector that has moved decisively into the digital asset industry, is exiting its Fund America business – an operation that started during the early days of crowdfunding in the US. The decision has been made due to the rapid growth...
Nasdaq Introduces Digital Asset Custody Services
Nasdaq Inc is reportedly placing a major bet on the crypto market, with the introduction of a digital assets unit that’s aimed at attracting institutional investors. The new division, called Nasdaq Digital Assets, will aim to provide custody services for crypto-assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), potentially having the business compete with companies like Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Gemini – which also provide similar types of products and services.
Bitbond Adds Token Portfolio Tracker as Service
Bitbond already offers a “no-code asset tokenization” service and today it is announcing a new tool – a Token Portfolio Tracker for user s to monitor tokens across various chains. The new service is a feature that comes at no additional cost and is free to use. This past June, Bitbond announced a tokenization service for online capital raises – or public securities offerings.
Digital Asset Fund Flows Deliver Another Tepid Week of Activity
Today, everything is down in crypo-land. Bitcoin is sinking. Ethereum is wobbling and little to nothing is going up. This is largely due to macroeconomic factors. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine… There is no end in sight to the gloom and doom. But give it a few days, and things will bounce as the bigger question will always remain where are things going in the long run? And then, how long is the long run?
Bictory Finance Introduces Web3 Domains on Concordium
Bictory Finance, a Web3 software technology company, tackling safety & regulatory problems across chains in the DeFi & NFT space, has launched the Concordium Name Service (CNS), a wallet naming system that “maps human-readable names to blockchain addresses for a more friendly on-chain experience.”. The Concordium Name Service (CNS)...
Stablecoins: Introducing USD2, a Decentralized Stablecoin on the Kadena Blockchain
The Lago DAO recently voted to pass its first proposal, “putting in motion a series of events resulting in the birth of a new decentralized digital currency: USD2.”. USD2 is implemented on the Kadena blockchain via smart contracts, which are “controlled by the Lago DAO.” This combination of “a secure, Proof-of-work, network and decentralized governance, make USD2 resilient and transparent.”
NFTs: LINE NEXT Introduces Global NFT Platform
LINE NEXT Inc., LINE’s venture dedicated to developing and expanding the NFT ecosystem, announced that it has “opened the beta version of the global NFT platform DOSI, available in 9 languages and in 180 countries.”. Named after the Korean word for “city”, DOSI is an NFT platform “designed...
OpenNode to Test Bitcoin (BTC) Payments in Bahrain
As the first of several other planned announcements to come from the region, OpenNode intends to test a bitcoin payment processing and payouts solution via the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB’s) Regulatory Sandbox. Bitcoin payments had “been non-existent in the island nation until now, which highlights the growing interest...
NFTs: Regenerative Finance Firm Likvidi Introduces Origins, the Carbon Credit Yielding NFT Collection
Likvidi, a regenerative finance (ReFi) company, has announced the launch of its Origins Collection; the “first-ever” carbon credit-yielding NFTs. Holders of Origins NFTs can “earn tokenized carbon credits which they can use to offset their carbon footprint.” This is the first of a line of carbon-yield products from Likvidi that “aims to encourage awareness of offsetting as a practice for individuals, not just corporations.”
Fintech Professor: The Merge Won’t Solve All of Ethereum’s Challenges
The Merge was completed last week successfully migrating Ethereum from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). The transition was not a foregone conclusion and the success was greeted with plaudits as well as relief. But while the Merge addressed some of the most pressing shortcomings of Ethereum, like energy usage which has now declined by 99.5%, other issues remain.
Consensys Says Ethereum Merge Has Eliminated 99.99% of Carbon Footprint
Consensys, an Ethereum-focused firm, says the successful Merge for Ethereum has reduced its carbon footprint by 99.99% – higher than initially anticipated. Last week, the Merge completed where Ethereum migrated from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS) thus eliminating the high utilization of computing power to mint and manage new ETH. Consensys states that this transforms Ethereum “into an almost net-zero technology positioned for sustainable future growth, reducing overnight its carbon footprint by over 99.99%.”
Ocean Protocol Joins Web3 Projects on €20M+ Gaia-X moveID Initiative
Ocean Protocol, the Web3 platform to unlock data services for AI and business innovation, has teamed up with Chainstep, Datarella, Fetch.ai, peaq and 51nodes “to develop the system architecture for European mobility with the preservation of data autonomy as its core principle, within the Gaia-X moveID project.”. Ocean Founder,...
