Today, everything is down in crypo-land. Bitcoin is sinking. Ethereum is wobbling and little to nothing is going up. This is largely due to macroeconomic factors. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine… There is no end in sight to the gloom and doom. But give it a few days, and things will bounce as the bigger question will always remain where are things going in the long run? And then, how long is the long run?

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO