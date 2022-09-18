THE BUZZ! U.S. Attorney Announces Federal Charges Against 47 Defendants in $250 Million Feeding Our Future Fraud Scheme Yesterday the Department of Justice announced it uncovered the biggest pandemic fraud scheme to date. They charged 47 individuals with stealing $250 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The indictments involve six groups, all connected to the […]

