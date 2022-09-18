ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Art Deco the Halls': Tulsa Christmas Parade announces theme

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Although it's only September, Tulsa is already preparing for Christmas. Organizers of the Tulsa Christmas Parade revealed all the important details about this year's event. Saturday, December 10 will be the big day, and this year's theme is "Art Deco the Halls." The parade will...
LIST: Fall events in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With autumn's arrival, organization and businesses across Green Country are preparing for the upcoming fall and spooky season. The Tulsa area offers something for everyone, from pumpkin patches to haunted hay rides, to Oktoberfests and trunk-or-treating. For a full list of fall and Halloween events,...
New lake to be next to Gathering Place, construction underway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced via Facebook that the city is building a new lake right next to the Gathering Place. He says this lake will transform the way Tulsans enjoy our defining natural feature. Part of this new dam is a whitewater flume on...
Longtime Tulsa crossing guard pleads for job back

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We first met Joanne Gilmore seven years ago when she was raising awareness about the dwindling number of crossing guards. "There's a shortage, and we need more of us," she said in 2016. In March, we caught up with her again as she was lobbying...
Equality Center selling shirts for Banned Books Week

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is selling shirts to support efforts of Oklahoma equality and the Rainbow Library. They say that the center is home to the Nancy and Joe McDonald Rainbow Library. The library works to stop censorship and promote LGBTQ+ literature that...
High temperatures, drought affecting Oklahoma pumpkin patches

BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — Pumpkin patch season is finally upon us; however, it doesn’t quite feel like it. These unseasonably high temperatures aren’t only overwhelming Oklahomans, but they're also overwhelming pumpkins. Here in Oklahoma, pumpkin patches may be scarce due to the high heat and drought. “This...
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus

Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
Bivalent COVID boosters now available at Cherokee Nation Health Centers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation announced Monday that the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster is now available to anyone aged 12 or older at any Cherokee Nation Health Center. The new bivalent booster protects against the most common strain of COVID-19 circulating in the Cherokee Nation. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk

Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after

TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
Cherokee Nation Passes $3.5B Budget, Largest in Tribe's History

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation on Monday passed a $3.5 billion budget, the largest operating budget in the tribe’s history. The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved the Fiscal Year 2023 General Operating Budget of more than $2.98 billion and a capital investment budget of more than $569 million during Monday night’s Council meeting.
