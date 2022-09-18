Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
'Art Deco the Halls': Tulsa Christmas Parade announces theme
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Although it's only September, Tulsa is already preparing for Christmas. Organizers of the Tulsa Christmas Parade revealed all the important details about this year's event. Saturday, December 10 will be the big day, and this year's theme is "Art Deco the Halls." The parade will...
KTUL
LIST: Fall events in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With autumn's arrival, organization and businesses across Green Country are preparing for the upcoming fall and spooky season. The Tulsa area offers something for everyone, from pumpkin patches to haunted hay rides, to Oktoberfests and trunk-or-treating. For a full list of fall and Halloween events,...
visitmuskogee.com
LIVE MUSIC – LIBBY STARKS @ Cherokee Nation Casino
Free show at the 3 Rivers Tavern Bar stage, come out & enjoy!. Fill out this form to submit your event for the Muskogee Community Calendar.
KTUL
New lake to be next to Gathering Place, construction underway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced via Facebook that the city is building a new lake right next to the Gathering Place. He says this lake will transform the way Tulsans enjoy our defining natural feature. Part of this new dam is a whitewater flume on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
The Hospitality House of Tulsa is hosting "Hospitality under the Stars" Fundraiser event
Thursday, September 22nd 6-8 p.m.
TU bringing back some previously eliminated degree programs
The University of Tulsa is bringing back a handful of degree programs that were previously eliminated.
KTUL
Tulsa Tech, Ascension St. John mimics mass casualty incidents for emergency readiness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just months after the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital, another hospital in Green Country taught nursing students how to handle an active shooter situation. Since the beginning of 2022, the United States has seen nearly 500 mass shootings. Ascension St. John Owasso and Tulsa...
KTUL
Longtime Tulsa crossing guard pleads for job back
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We first met Joanne Gilmore seven years ago when she was raising awareness about the dwindling number of crossing guards. "There's a shortage, and we need more of us," she said in 2016. In March, we caught up with her again as she was lobbying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Equality Center selling shirts for Banned Books Week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is selling shirts to support efforts of Oklahoma equality and the Rainbow Library. They say that the center is home to the Nancy and Joe McDonald Rainbow Library. The library works to stop censorship and promote LGBTQ+ literature that...
KTUL
Tulsa Housing Authority, City of Tulsa awarded $50 million Choice Neighborhoods grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa housing Authority and the City of Tulsa have been awarded a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Envision Comanche plan. This is the second CNI grand award the THA and the city...
KTUL
High temperatures, drought affecting Oklahoma pumpkin patches
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — Pumpkin patch season is finally upon us; however, it doesn’t quite feel like it. These unseasonably high temperatures aren’t only overwhelming Oklahomans, but they're also overwhelming pumpkins. Here in Oklahoma, pumpkin patches may be scarce due to the high heat and drought. “This...
ocolly.com
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus
Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Northeastern State University listed as one of best online colleges in US
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's Northeastern State University has been named one of the best online colleges in the United States by Abound. NSU was recently listed on the website's 100 Best Online Colleges 2022 list. NSU was one of just two public universities in the state of Oklahoma...
Crews continue work on Zink Dam in Arkansas River
Crews continue work on the Zink Dam, lake and pedestrian bridge in the Arkansas River across from the Gathering Place.
KTUL
Last day of summer dangerously hot, but first day of fall to bring cooler weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday will be another extremely hot day with temperatures landing around 100 degrees. We may see some places cross the 100-degree mark. The record high for September 21 is 98 and it was set in 1980. The conditions look favorable for beating that record today.
KTUL
Tulsa doctor explains process of fixing botched tattoos, advises researching in advance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thirty-six percent of Americans have a tattoo, and a new survey shows that nearly half of Americans under the age of 40 have one, but what happens if you get a tattoo and later decide that you hate it?. Doctors say having one removed is...
KTUL
Bivalent COVID boosters now available at Cherokee Nation Health Centers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation announced Monday that the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster is now available to anyone aged 12 or older at any Cherokee Nation Health Center. The new bivalent booster protects against the most common strain of COVID-19 circulating in the Cherokee Nation. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
News On 6
Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk
Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after
TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
pryorinfopub.com
Cherokee Nation Passes $3.5B Budget, Largest in Tribe's History
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation on Monday passed a $3.5 billion budget, the largest operating budget in the tribe’s history. The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved the Fiscal Year 2023 General Operating Budget of more than $2.98 billion and a capital investment budget of more than $569 million during Monday night’s Council meeting.
Comments / 0