ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has 'no hard feelings' toward fan who hit him

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray apparently is living by the mantra "forgive and forget." Three days following an incident in the aftermath of the Cardinals come-from-behind, 29-23 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders in which a fan appeared to smack Murray in the head/face area, the former Heisman Trophy winner addressed the incident on Wednesday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy