'Battle of the Badges' softball tournament returns to Winston-Salem this weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Local first responders will be trading in their traditional work uniforms for softball gear this weekend as the fourth annual "Battle of the Badges" tournament returns to Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, and North Carolina Highway Patrol will play...
ACC headquarters moving to Charlotte in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC headquarters will move to Charlotte in 2023. The ACC made the announcement Tuesday. The ACC said it was a unanimous decision to move the headquarters. “The Board of Directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite...
Bowman Gray Stadium is getting a fresh look
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bowman Gray Stadium is getting a new fresh look. According to Winston-Salem city officials, the top layer of the racing track will be milled and given a new surfacing starting on Monday. The reconstruction will fix wear and tear on the track that happened during the...
Greensboro: Operation clear track
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In Guilford County, Greensboro police are taking part in Operation Clear Track. Drivers notice more officers stationed at the railroad tracks along East Market Street. This is to help educate drivers about the dangers of railroad crossings and trespassing laws. The DOT said people should...
North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85
North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
Chow Downtown returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chow Downtown is returning to Greensboro. Downtown Greensboro Inc.'s annual Restaurant Week highlights some of the best local spots in the area. You can expect special promotions every day through Sunday. Participating restaurants include:. Beer & Co. Blue Denim. Bonchon. 'cille and 'scoe. Cincy's. Crafted Art...
Winston-Salem funding to assist non-native speakers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem has announced funding to help newcomers to the city who do not speak English. A $270,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation will allow the city to hire a language access coordinator. That coordinator will work...
Register for Salvation Army assistance for this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Save the date: The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced when you can register for Christmas Assistance. Online applications will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It'll be available again from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Families from Forsyth, Davie,...
Day of Dialogue held in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dream.org is bringing its mission back to North Carolina for its first Day of Dialogue. The national organization said it works to find solutions and inspire action in communities across the country on issues of environmental justice, equity and incarceration. The group invites community members to...
Salute to heroes: 261 Winston-Salem firefighters honored for work at Winston Weaver plant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The American Red Cross is recognizing 261 Winston-Salem firefighters with a Salute to Heroes award for their work containing the late-January chemical explosion and fire at Winston Weaver fertilizer, a fire which city leaders said at the time had the potential to be "one of the worst explosions in U.S. history."
Lexington: Possible bomb threat locked down middle school, police on scene
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington middle school was locked down after a potential bomb threat. According to Lexington police, the school's shelter-in-place order began around 9 a.m., and ended at 10:30 a.m. The potential bomb threat was made on social media. Officers are still on scene. This content is imported...
'Fighting with them': Winston-Salem woman lights city purple for gynecologic cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Are you wondering why Winston-Salem is purple this week? It's thanks to one Triad woman, driven to prevent others from getting diagnosed with cervical cancer — as her mother was. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. "The bravery of the people diagnosed with...
Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have connection to WXII
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have a connection to WXII. According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's is a "type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks." Click the video player above...
Eleven Winston-Salem residents are without a home after a fire, Monday evening.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem has displaced 11 people. A call came in at 4:09 p.m. Monday to Winston-Salem Fire Department. Crews responded and put out the fire within thirty minutes. There were no injuries reported. It happened on Ansonia Street. The cause is still under investigation.
Winston-Salem: Happy Hills vote post-poned
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The future of city-owned land in Winston-Salem remains up in the air after Monday night's city council meeting. Members were expected to vote on a resolution approving the sale of nearly nine acres in the Happy Hill community to the arts-based school-supporting organization. Instead, the board...
One dead after shooting in Davidson County over the weekend
DAVIDSON, N.C. — One man died after a shooting over the weekend in Davidson County. Investigators have said it happened yesterday afternoon in Tyro, west of Lexington. Police confirmed two people — a man and a woman — were shot. The second victim is receiving care. This...
Kernersville shooting leaves one in recovery
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Kernersville. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Kernersville police said two men got into an argument on East Bodenhamer Street. During that argument, Kernersville police said, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.
Burlington overdose leads to 2 arrests nearly a year later
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly opioid overdose in Alamance County. In November 2021, the Alamance Narcotics Enforcement Team (ANET) investigated a fatal overdose that happened in Burlington. Two suspects were identified through the investigation. On Sept. 16, Ronald Johnson, 24,...
Trooper on leave after exchanging fire with suspected kidnapper
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper is on administrative leave after he was involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning with an armed kidnapping suspect. Watch more headlines in the video above. Callers reported multiple hit-and-run crashes around 6:45 a.m. on Interstate 40 between McDowell and...
GO LANIE: Night of Fire with Mixxer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In this week's segment of Go Lanie, WXII's Lanie Pope joins the founder of Mixxer to learn about the events and tools they provide!. Mixxer brings together an eclectic group of people, tools and machines to serve a community's needs. Alan Shelton, founder and executive director...
