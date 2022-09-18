33-year-old defenseman won 2013 Norris Trophy, helped Predators reach 2017 Stanley Cup Final. P.K. Subban retired from the NHL on Tuesday after 13 seasons. The 33-year-old defenseman had 467 points (115 goals, 352 assists) in 834 games for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, and 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He won the 2013 Norris Trophy voted as best defenseman in the NHL and is a three-time NHL All-Star, making the First Team twice (2012-13, 2014-15) and the Second Team once (2017-18). He also won the 2022 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO