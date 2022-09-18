Read full article on original website
NHL
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
Couturier to miss start of Flyers training camp with upper-body injury
Sean Couturier will miss the start of training camp for the Philadelphia Flyers because of an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old center didn't play after Dec. 18 last season and had back surgery Feb. 11. Couturier said on Sept. 12 that he was "feeling good" and expected to be a participant when Philadelphia begins training camp Thursday.
NHL
Crosby helps high school hockey player with homecoming proposal
Penguins captain joins teen in effort to woo date for event. Pittsburgh Penguins players went out into the neighborhood to deliver season tickets to fans on Monday. During Sidney Crosby's first stop, he helped a local high school hockey player ask his date to homecoming. The two took a photo holding a sign that said, "2 captains with 1 question, will you go to HOCO with Will?" for the boy to send to his hopeful date.
NHL
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
NHL
10 questions for start of NHL training camps
Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
NHL
Predators season preview: Saros to carry load again
Goalie handling full season of work, Tolvanen potential key to playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.
NHL
Excitement abounds as Blue Jackets begin camp, but there's work to do
Spurred on by Gaudreau signing, other moves, Columbus hopes to end a two-year drought without playoff hockey. The Blue Jackets brain trust made no bones about it -- they're excited for the upcoming season. And why wouldn't president of hockey operations John Davidson, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and head coach...
NHL
Gaudreau, Hernandez swap jerseys before MLS game
Hockey, soccer star meet at Lower.com Field in Columbus. There's a new crew in Columbus. Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and Columbus Crew forward Juan "Cucho" Hernández swapped jerseys before the Crew's matchup against the Portland Timbers at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday. It was all...
MLS・
NHL
Kings season preview: Fiala added to mix of savvy veterans, youthful core
Los Angeles looks to healthy Doughty, production from Kempe to fuel rise as Cup contender. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
Devils season preview: Hischier, Hughes lead core aiming to turn up heat
Add Palat to bolster offense, Vanecek to shore up goaltending. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
Seventy-four players invited to Canadiens training camp
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that 74 players will participate in training camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 21 at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard with physical tests and medical examinations. The camp will run until Monday, October 10 in preparation for the season opener against...
NHL
FLAMES RE-SIGN ADAM RUZICKA
The forward has signed a two-year deal with the club. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed centre Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract with an AAV of $762,500. This contract will be a two-way contract in the first year and a one-way contract in the second year.
NHL
Subban, Chara, Yandle rapid retirements cause stir in NHL
Accomplished defensemen issue announcements on same morning. The landscape of NHL blue lines changed dramatically in about 8½ hours Tuesday morning with the announcement of the retirements of defensemen Keith Yandle, then Zdeno Chara, then P.K. Subban. Combined, they played 3,623 NHL games, the equivalent of nearly 45 seasons,...
NHL
Daneyko: Palat Has 'What Experience Means'
Ken Daneyko on off-season additions, Blackwood's make it or break it year. It feels hard to believe, but Devils captain Nico Hischier is already entering his sixth NHL season. Jack Hughes, his fourth, and there have been certainly a lot of hard lessons learned throughout those years. When the season...
NHL
Subban retires from NHL after 13 seasons
33-year-old defenseman won 2013 Norris Trophy, helped Predators reach 2017 Stanley Cup Final. P.K. Subban retired from the NHL on Tuesday after 13 seasons. The 33-year-old defenseman had 467 points (115 goals, 352 assists) in 834 games for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, and 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He won the 2013 Norris Trophy voted as best defenseman in the NHL and is a three-time NHL All-Star, making the First Team twice (2012-13, 2014-15) and the Second Team once (2017-18). He also won the 2022 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Liljegren out at least six weeks for Maple Leafs
Copp could miss start of season for Red Wings; Flames sign Ruzicka. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Timothy Liljegren will be out at least six weeks...
NHL
State Your Case: Golden Knights or Kraken will win Stanley Cup first?
NHL.com writers debate which of League's two newest teams has right approach to contending. The Vegas Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their first NHL season in 2017-18. They lost to the Washington Capitals in five games but set the tone early that they want to win the Stanley Cup as soon as they can.
NHL
Subban left lasting impact on teammates during time with Canadiens
Retired defenseman played seven of 13 NHL seasons in Montreal, was 'electric, charismatic'. P.K. Subban was holding court after practice with a large crowd of reporters, his equipment strewn about on the bench behind him. It was maybe 10 years ago at the Montreal Canadiens training facility and Subban was basking in his element.
NHL
Ruff discusses Devils optimism in Q&A with NHL.com
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff was surprised with the impact Jack Hughes made in his third NHL season in 2021-22 and looks forward to the New Jersey Devils center having even greater success this season. The Devils open training camp Wednesday at Prudential Center. "I think when you look at...
NHL
All Right with Wright
Rookie camp finishes two-day run. Kraken's top 2022 draft choice and rest of prospects next join Thursday's start of 'Kraken Training Camp Presented by Starbucks'. When Kraken 2022 top draft choice Shane Wright stepped off the ice at the conclusion of this summer's development camp, he was showered with water-bottle splashes and lots of hurrahs from fellow prospects to celebrate his center-ice signing of his NHL entry-level contract after the day's scrimmage. Fans attending at Kraken Community Iceplex were equally enthusiastic about cheering the No. 4 overall pick in July's NHL Draft.
