Preds Rookies Win Prospect Showcase Tournament After Besting Florida 6-1
Five Different Nashville Prospects Tally in the Team's Final Outing of the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase. The Nashville Predators are 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase Champions. Five different Predators skaters tallied and Nashville's defense kept Florida frustrated in a dominant 6-1 victory over the Panthers prospects, who entered Monday's tournament finale at PNC Arena undefeated.
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
Couturier to miss start of Flyers training camp with upper-body injury
Sean Couturier will miss the start of training camp for the Philadelphia Flyers because of an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old center didn't play after Dec. 18 last season and had back surgery Feb. 11. Couturier said on Sept. 12 that he was "feeling good" and expected to be a participant when Philadelphia begins training camp Thursday.
Krejci: 'Pretty Cool' to Be Back in Boston for First Skate
BOSTON - David Krejci didn't have any trouble finding his way around Warrior Ice Arena, but with so many new faces around since he last roamed the hallways in the spring of 2021, the veteran centerman still had plenty to get used to when he arrived in Brighton on Monday morning.
Crosby helps high school hockey player with homecoming proposal
Penguins captain joins teen in effort to woo date for event. Pittsburgh Penguins players went out into the neighborhood to deliver season tickets to fans on Monday. During Sidney Crosby's first stop, he helped a local high school hockey player ask his date to homecoming. The two took a photo holding a sign that said, "2 captains with 1 question, will you go to HOCO with Will?" for the boy to send to his hopeful date.
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
P.K. Subban is hanging up his skates. The free agent defenseman announced his retirement after 13 NHL seasons with a Twitter post on Tuesday. “I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock'em Sock'em tapes at the end of every volume, with the black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy,” Subban wrote. “To this day, I still dream about it.
Ottawa Senators announce 59-player 2022-23 training camp roster
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 59-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held entirely at Canadian Tire Centre for the third consecutive campaign. The Senators training camp roster includes six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards. Players, who will report for medicals and...
10 questions for start of NHL training camps
Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
Predators season preview: Saros to carry load again
Goalie handling full season of work, Tolvanen potential key to playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.
Chara timeline filled with memorable moments in 24-season NHL career
Known as "Big Z," the 6-foot-9, 250-pound defenseman was chosen by the New York Islanders in the third round (No. 56) of the 1996 NHL Draft and played four seasons for New York until he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 23, 2001. He signed a five-year contract with the Bruins on July 1, 2006 and was named captain to start the season.
Momentum killing penalties stunt prospects on Sunday
Tampa Bay committed seven penalties and fell 4-1 to the Panthers in their second Prospect Showcase game. The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped the second of three games at the 2022 Prospect Showcase on Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Jack Finley scored the lone goal for...
Ducks News & Rumors: Miller, Beaulieu & More
The announcement of training camp and preseason games means that the NHL regular season is just upon us. The Anaheim Ducks were busy this summer and this week will be the first chance for many fans to see the new faces that were brought in. Former Duck Miller Inducted to...
Training Camp Schedule Released
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. Complimentary tickets are required for attendance, but are available at ticketmaster.com. The training camp schedule is as follows:
Stars acquire defenseman Nils Lundkvist from Rangers
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. If the Stars' own...
Kings season preview: Fiala added to mix of savvy veterans, youthful core
Los Angeles looks to healthy Doughty, production from Kempe to fuel rise as Cup contender. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Los Angeles Kings.
Devils season preview: Hischier, Hughes lead core aiming to turn up heat
Add Palat to bolster offense, Vanecek to shore up goaltending. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New Jersey Devils.
Kuemper ready to embrace next chapter as No. 1 goalie for Capitals
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Darcy Kuemper viewed his day with the Stanley Cup in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Aug. 5 as the final celebration of the championship he won with the Colorado Avalanche last season. "You try to get everything organized for the day because you want it to...
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Patrick Giles
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Patrick Giles has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract. "Patrick is a physical and talented player and we are looking forward to his development within our Panthers organization," said Zito. Giles, 22, skated in 10...
FLAMES RE-SIGN ADAM RUZICKA
The forward has signed a two-year deal with the club. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed centre Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract with an AAV of $762,500. This contract will be a two-way contract in the first year and a one-way contract in the second year.
