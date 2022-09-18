ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Head coach Mike Elko talks Duke’s 3-0 start, upcoming matchup with Jayhawks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke heads to Lawrence, Kansas for a matchup with the Jayhawks on Saturday. Duke’s 3-0 record is the school’s best start to the season since 2018 when it started 4-0. After scoring on its opening drive against North Carolina A&T, Duke is now 13-1 when scoring a touchdown on its opening possession since the start of the 2017 season.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
Kansas State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Football
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
WAVY News 10

ACC headquarters will move from Greensboro to Charlotte

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the ACC’s move. The ACC is moving its headquarters to Charlotte. The tournament has and will continue to rotate throughout the region. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ACC headquarters is officially moving. After months of anticipation, the tournament’s board of directors […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll

Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

NC State QB happy with 3-0 standing amid his own flat start

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a 3-0 start to the season, NC State’s Devin Leary said he’s happy with the outcome, despite his stats as quarterback not turning out as expected of him. “As long as your team is winning, you’re doing your job,” Leary said. “So,...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Elko
Person
Jordan Moore
BlueDevilCountry

Four bluebloods visiting five-star wing this week

According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Duke basketball recruiters will be at Combine Academy (N.C.) one day this week to see five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers. But they aren't the only bluebloods with such travel plans, for the 6-foot-8, 180-pound junior is also expecting Kentucky, Kansas, and ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

NCCU upsets No. 25 New Hampshire behind QB Davius Richard’s big day

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University junior quarterback Davius Richard ran for 140 yards and one touchdown while also throwing for 194 yards and two scores during NCCU’s 45-27 road victory over No. 25 New Hampshire this weekend. Here are Richard’s thoughts on the win and...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

State of the Heels: With Inside Carolina’s Adam Smith

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Adam Smith of Inside Carolina joins Jordan Crammer on Sunday Night Overtime to talk UNC Football. The pair discussed Drake Maye’s impressive opening games as Carolina’s starting quarterback, if an already Top 20 offense could see a boost with the potential return of wide receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green, and how much of an improvement Tar Heels fans can expect from UNC’s struggling defense after the bye week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A T#South Carolina State#American Football#College Football
cbs17

ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

In two months, we will know whether or not Greensboro will be hosting the World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives from the International University Sports Federation better known as the FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sunday. The visit to the coliseum was part of its final site to visit North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games which features central North Carolina as the host city partner.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

UNC testing sirens, alert system Wednesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will be testing its emergency sirens and alert system Wednesday, according to officials. This will be happening on Sept. 21 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Officials said there will be siren and messaging systems tests throughout the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Social district interest spreading across central NC

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy