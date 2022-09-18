Read full article on original website
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
Head coach Mike Elko talks Duke’s 3-0 start, upcoming matchup with Jayhawks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke heads to Lawrence, Kansas for a matchup with the Jayhawks on Saturday. Duke’s 3-0 record is the school’s best start to the season since 2018 when it started 4-0. After scoring on its opening drive against North Carolina A&T, Duke is now 13-1 when scoring a touchdown on its opening possession since the start of the 2017 season.
Is NC State’s Dave Doeren thinking UConn is a trap game this weekend?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University left 14 points on the field Saturday, and today at his weekly press conference, head coach Dave Doeren said the Wolfpack has to do better. Is this week’s game against the University of Connecticut a trap game?. How much did...
Shaw University head coach Adrian Jones celebrates first win for the Bears
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Shaw Bears handed Bowie State their first loss in conference play and head coach Adrian Jones picked up his first win over a ranked opponent Saturday—but the season is just getting started. Coach knows it’s just one win and they need to refocus...
ACC headquarters will move from Greensboro to Charlotte
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the ACC’s move. The ACC is moving its headquarters to Charlotte. The tournament has and will continue to rotate throughout the region. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ACC headquarters is officially moving. After months of anticipation, the tournament’s board of directors […]
ACC’s choice to leave Greensboro says a lot about what league is now — big business
Greensboro was good enough for the ACC for six decades, but the people in charge have decided it is not good enough for a seventh, as N&O columnist Luke DeCock writes.
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
NC State QB happy with 3-0 standing amid his own flat start
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a 3-0 start to the season, NC State’s Devin Leary said he’s happy with the outcome, despite his stats as quarterback not turning out as expected of him. “As long as your team is winning, you’re doing your job,” Leary said. “So,...
Four bluebloods visiting five-star wing this week
According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Duke basketball recruiters will be at Combine Academy (N.C.) one day this week to see five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers. But they aren't the only bluebloods with such travel plans, for the 6-foot-8, 180-pound junior is also expecting Kentucky, Kansas, and ...
NCCU upsets No. 25 New Hampshire behind QB Davius Richard’s big day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University junior quarterback Davius Richard ran for 140 yards and one touchdown while also throwing for 194 yards and two scores during NCCU’s 45-27 road victory over No. 25 New Hampshire this weekend. Here are Richard’s thoughts on the win and...
Eagles’ Trei Oliver talks team’s national ranking, current undefeated season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – After three weeks, the North Carolina Central Eagles are not only undefeated but ranked No. 25 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. This is the first time they have been ranked since 2017 when they finished the season ranked as high as No. 19.
State of the Heels: With Inside Carolina’s Adam Smith
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Adam Smith of Inside Carolina joins Jordan Crammer on Sunday Night Overtime to talk UNC Football. The pair discussed Drake Maye’s impressive opening games as Carolina’s starting quarterback, if an already Top 20 offense could see a boost with the potential return of wide receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green, and how much of an improvement Tar Heels fans can expect from UNC’s struggling defense after the bye week.
ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
In two months, we will know whether or not Greensboro will be hosting the World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives from the International University Sports Federation better known as the FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sunday. The visit to the coliseum was part of its final site to visit North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games which features central North Carolina as the host city partner.
Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
UNC testing sirens, alert system Wednesday
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will be testing its emergency sirens and alert system Wednesday, according to officials. This will be happening on Sept. 21 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Officials said there will be siren and messaging systems tests throughout the...
Wake Tech plans new campus in Apex, pending a $353 million bond on the ballot
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech has released its plans for a new campus in western Wake County and it all hinges on whether voters approve a bond that’ll be on the November ballot. On Wednesday, county leaders were able to get a look at the 34-acre site...
Social district interest spreading across central NC
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
