Read full article on original website
Related
Clemson back-to-back: No. 21 Wake Forest, then No. 12 'Pack
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's opportunity to take control of the ACC's Atlantic doesn't get much clearer. The fifth-ranked Tigers have the chance become the division's clear favorite — or fall into a pack of contenders fighting things out for an Atlantic crown. Clemson (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference)...
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
Holliday: Pack gets Power Five win, but needs more offense to keep winning
In the final seconds of Miami’s 17-9 loss at Texas A&M, TV analyst Kirk Herbstreit talked about how much quarterback Tyler Van Duke misses the injured receiver Xavier Restrepo, along with departed Hurricanes’ stars Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley. Great point Kirk. But maybe NC State’s Devin Leary misses his guy Emeka Emezie even more.
No. 8 Green Level sweeps rival No. 5 Green Hope to take share of SWAC lead
Cary, N.C. — The No. 8 Green Level Gators forced a tie atop the Southwest Wake Athletic conference on Tuesday at home as they swept the No. 5 Green Level Gators in front of a raucous. The two rivals met up for the first time this season with big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulls roll Tides, 9-2
Durham, N.C. — Bulls center fielder Josh Lowe lashed four hits and drove in four runs, including a two-run homer, while catcher Joe Hudson crushed a two-run blast in Durham’s 9-2 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls maintained their lead in the International League East Division with eight regular season games remaining.
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
App State students win free tuition for a year with 'College GameDay' signs
Boone, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students will receive free tuition for a year after winning ESPN’s “College GameDay” poster contest over the weekend. Freshman Zackary Carr of Gastonia, North Carolina; junior Annilyn Impara of Suwanee, Georgia and sophomore Ethan Cagle of Hendersonville, North Carolina, got selected as the network broadcasted the school’s Saturday pregame show against Troy.
NCFC fall to FC Tucson on the road, 1-0
Tucson, Ariz. — North Carolina FC fell to FC Tucson at Kino North Stadium on Tuesday night, concluding their six-day road trip with a 1-1-0 record and earning three of a possible six points. In just four days, the squad will return to action against the Charlotte Independence, fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive with five regular season contests remaining. Nico Rincon made his first professional start during tonight’s match, while Garrett McLaughlin and Nelson Martinez picked up their 50th USL League One career appearances.
RELATED PEOPLE
Triangle’s booming Indian American community lobbies RDU for direct flight to India – here’s why
Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0