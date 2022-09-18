Read full article on original website
Related
Divers search Yakima waterways, but no sign of missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA – More than 500 people have searched for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia by this time last week; searchers included law enforcement, search and rescue and community volunteers. But there are no new clues as to where the Yakima boy may be and now those search parties have dwindled; just a small number of volunteers and family members remain. Family...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
Yakima Herald Republic
Family members of missing 4-year-old still searching, seeking volunteers
The family of Lucian Munguia is still searching for the 4-year-old boy who went missing Sept. 10 at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. On Sunday, several family members set up a booth at the farmers market on South Third Street to spread the word and pass out flyers. Searchers are still operating out of Sarg Hubbard Park and family members are looking for volunteers to help in the search.
FOX 11 and 41
Residents tired of living off bottled water from Yakima Training Center took matters into their own hands
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command officials found another 31 residents with an unhealthy amount of PFAS chemicals in their drinking water. The third and final round tested 192 water wells from July 25th to August 5th. YTC and officials are hosting an open discussion with community members at the Yakima Convention Center from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. September 29th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish coffee shop will raise funds Saturday for 3 local kids with cancer
A fundraiser to help three Lower Yakima Valley youths battling pediatric cancer will take place Saturday at Karlee’s Koffee in Toppenish. The seventh annual Going Gold for Karlee Day will raise money for 17-year-old Elias Gonzalez of Grandview, 13-year-old Cara Onessimo of Wapato and 12-year-old Ismael Mancilla of Toppenish, said Karlee’s Koffee owner Nettie Dionne. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the coffee shop at 280 Fort Road.
See This Beautiful Horse Take a Dip in a Yakima County Pool
A horse walks into a pool. The homeowner says, “Why the long face...AND WHY ARE YOU IN MY POOL?”. This summer has been an extremely hot one in Yakima County. We saw temperatures reach over 107 degrees on some days. Needless to say, it was a brutal summer. That is why we really don’t blame this adorable horse for taking a dip in a Yakima County resident’s pool.
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
Yakima Herald Republic
Verlynn Best to lead the Sunfair Parade as grand marshal Saturday in Yakima
When the music and marchers of the Sunfair Parade return to Yakima Avenue on Saturday, Verlynn Best will be honored as grand marshal. She was selected by the parade’s board because of her advocacy for local businesses and dedication to the community, board president Paul Crawford said in a news release.
RELATED PEOPLE
ncwlife.com
Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary
Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 17 year old missing since Saturday found
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to Yakima Police, the 17-year-old missing in Yakima since Saturday has been found and is home safe. 17-year-old Alexandra Tito was last seen wearing black jeans, a green "5 finger death punch" hoodie and carrying an olive green backpack. Alexandra left home around 2:30 p.m....
ifiberone.com
'Unicorn' elk located near Yakima
YAKIMA - It doesn't fit the mythical depiction of a unicorn, but biologists are referring to an animal that was discovered near Yakima on Sunday as a "unicorn" elk. A story published by KIRO 7 posted photos of the animal with rare-looking antler growth this week. The television news station reports that the elk with an antler protruding from its forehead was spotted on a trail camera near Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima.
KIMA TV
Yakima Sheriff Deputies make multiple arson related arrests this weekend
YAKIMA -- This weekend, a surprising amount of arrests were made for arson and intentionally set fires - including one where investigators say a man tried to set a house on fire with his family and deputies inside. Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort says he can't even count on one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Teen Facing Charges After Shooting and Crash
A 17-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash on Friday is now sitting in the Yakima Juvenile Jail facing a charge of Vehicular Homicide. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says the teen is a well known gang member in Yakima who was driving an Audi Friday night fleeing from a shooting at a downtown intersection when he crashed into a vehicle at North 3rd Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. A mother and daughter were killed in the crash. Seely says they believe the teen was traveling on Lincoln Avenue between 60 and 70 mph when he crashed happened.
KIMA TV
Victim survives drive-by shooting in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE -- Police confirm at person riding in a car was shot in a drive-by in Sunnyside Monday. The victim was driving west on Van Belle Road when another car passed and the occupants fired multiple shots into the car. Police say the victim is not gang affiliated and doesn't...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash spills onions in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A car versus semi collision on State Route 221, about 4 miles north of Paterson spilled a trailer full of onion across the roadway early Tuesday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) a passenger car was driving southbound when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi truck travelling north.
Text to 911 available in Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Wash. — Text to 911 is now available. Callers are able to send a text message to emergency services. “The biggest benefit for our community is going to be for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing,” said Kim Lettrick with the Southeast Communication Dispatch Center, or SECOMM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
Jury begins deliberation in 2019 Lower Valley vehicular homicide case
A jury is now deciding the fate of a Vancouver man charged in a fatal 2019 drunken-driving wreck south of Toppenish. Attorneys presented their closing arguments in the case against Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado Tuesday, following a seven-day trial before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch. Prosecutors said Vasquez-Maldonado, 28, was...
Comments / 0