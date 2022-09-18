A 17-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash on Friday is now sitting in the Yakima Juvenile Jail facing a charge of Vehicular Homicide. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says the teen is a well known gang member in Yakima who was driving an Audi Friday night fleeing from a shooting at a downtown intersection when he crashed into a vehicle at North 3rd Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. A mother and daughter were killed in the crash. Seely says they believe the teen was traveling on Lincoln Avenue between 60 and 70 mph when he crashed happened.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO