Read full article on original website
Related
Nate Diaz shares new footage of the backstage scuffle from the UFC 279 press conference
Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. obtains special license to compete for UFC contract as a minor
Raul Rosas Jr will aim to make history tonight as he competes on Dana White’s Contender Series at the age of just 17. For many years now, the Contender Series has been used as a way to introduce new talent to the UFC stage. Some of the stars that come out of it have been around for a long time, just waiting for their opportunity to make it to the big dance. Others, however, are fresh on the scene, and that’s certainly the case for teenage sensation Raul Rosas Jr.
Francis Ngannou reveals he still hasn’t gotten a new UFC contract, says he’s “not in a rush” to sign one
Francis Ngannou is still yet to sign a new UFC contract but he claims he is not in a rush to sign one. It has been well documented that Ngannou and the UFC have been in a contract dispute on getting the heavyweight champ a new deal. Ngannou voiced his displeasure ahead of his UFC 270 title fight against Ciryl Gane as he wants to be paid more but is not in a rush to sign a new deal.
Brendan Schaub believes UFC made mistake by booking Jose Aldo’s final fight against Merab Dvalishvili: “That was the finale and you tossed him in there”
Brendan Schaub believes the UFC could’ve better handled Jose Aldo’s retirement. ‘The King of Rio’ called it quits earlier this week, after an incredible career. The Brazilian captured titles in the WEC and UFC and is a multiple-time featherweight champion. Since 2019, Aldo has been competing in the bantamweight division.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paul Felder recalls squashing beef with Marvin Vettori: “There’s no real bad blood there”
UFC color commentator Paul Felder has detailed making amends with UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori. Last year, Vettori insisted that he would confront Felder over what he believed to be biased commentary. Vettori went as far as to call Felder a “puppet.” He said that he’d meet Felder face-to-face backstage at UFC Vegas 41.
Paddy Pimblett discusses a potential fight with Conor McGregor: “That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC”
Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on a potential pay-per-view match-up between himself and Conor McGregor. There’s no way of getting around the fact that Paddy Pimblett is a star in the world of mixed martial arts. A lot of folks may not like him, and they may even root for him to lose, but ‘The Baddy’ is still thriving as one of the most exciting prospects on the UFC roster.
Conor McGregor details what he’s been “using” to bulk up since injury
Conor McGregor has detailed what he’s been ‘using’ to bulk up since his injury. It was back in July of 2021 at UFC 264 that Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) broke his leg during his lightweight bout with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). With just seconds remaining in the...
UFC commentator Joe Rogan reveals when he will leave the promotion: “That’s in my contract”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has revealed when he will leave the promotion. The comedian, podcaster, and MMA analyst is one of the longest-tenured UFC figures. Rogan first began working for the UFC in 1997, as a backstage interviewer. He remained in that role for five years, until Dana White and ZUFFA bought the promotion.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nate Diaz reveals boxing Jake Paul “is for sure one of the options” he’s exploring in free agency
Nate Diaz is interested in boxing Jake Paul. Diaz fought out his UFC contract in the main event of UFC 279 as he scored a submission win over Tony Ferguson. After the win, he confirmed he would be leaving the UFC to take over another sport which he says is boxing as he wants to box professionally.
UFC president Dana White explains why he took care of Joe Pyfer: “He told me he was about to be homeless, so that ain’t going to happen”
UFC president Dana White has explained why he decided to help Joe Pyfer when he was in need of financial help. After earning a contract with the UFC this past summer on the Contender Series, Joe Pyfer set his sights on making an impact in his full promotional debut for the company. Over the weekend, that’s exactly what he did as the 26-year-old knocked Alen Amedovski out cold to keep his strong run of form going.
Eddie Alvarez and ONE Championship agree to part ways
Eddie Alvarez’s time in ONE Championship is over. According to South China Morning Post, Alvarez and ONE Championship agreed to part ways as the former UFC lightweight champ has not fought since April of 2021. At this time, it’s unclear how many fights he had left on his deal but both sides agreed it was best to part ways.
Chael Sonnen claims Stipe Miocic’s current weight will pose problems for Jon Jones: “Can Jon Jones deal with somebody bigger than him that has the power to knock him out”
Chael Sonnen is claiming that Stipe Miocic’s current weight will pose a problem for Jon Jones. Jon Jones has indeed been preparing for his move to the heavyweight division within the UFC. It is rumoured that Jones (26-1 MMA), the greatest light heavyweight of all time, will face Stipe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kamaru Usman on the possibility of Weili Zhang defeating Carla Esparza at UFC 281: “That would be sad to watch”
Kamaru Usman is speaking about the possibility of Weili Zhang defeating Carla Esparza at UFC 281. It will be Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA) vs Weili Zhang (22-3 MMA) in the strawweight co-main event at UFC 281 on Saturday November 12, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The match-up...
Floyd Mayweather reveals plan to box ‘The Notorious’ again: “Me and Conor McGregor in 2023”
Rumors have been circulating since mid-summer about a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rematch in boxing, and now ‘Money’ himself has come out and publicly called for the fight in 2023. Mayweather is set to fight popular social media celebrity and MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in Japan at...
Cody Garbrandt also injured, fight against Rani Yahya postponed
Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card. Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.
Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time
Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free agent Nate Diaz is ready to box anybody: “The best named boxers here are a possibility”
With his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Nate Diaz has fulfilled his contractual obligations to the UFC and is now a free agent. Some restrictions apply: there’s an exclusive negotiation period left, and a one year matching clause. But Diaz is already looking ahead to possible fights in the boxing world.
Dana White denies laughing at brutal Contender Series low-blow incident: “No man laughs when he sees that happen”
On Tuesday night we were treated to another edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, which featured the debut of 17-year-old prospect Raul Rosas Jr. and a second chance for former NFL tight end Austen Lane. Lane previously appeared on the Contender Series in 2018, getting knocked out in under...
Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
Nate Diaz claims he’s only open to fighting The Rock
Nate Diaz is claiming he’s only open to fighting The Rock. It was at UFC 279 on September 10th, 2022 that Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) defeated Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) by submission in the welterweight main event, ending his UFC contract. Diaz was supposed to fight welterweight star Khamzat...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0