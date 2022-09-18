Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Fiona strengthens as U.S. meteorologists watch closely
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fiona is now a Category 4 Hurricane. She’s dumped rained across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. So far, at least four deaths have been reported due to the storm. As of now, the National Hurricane Center says Fiona has maximum sustained winds of 130...
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances going down later this week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for a chance to dry out a little on Tuesday and Wednesday with just a few scattered late day storms. Then on Thursday and Friday those chances drop even more as some extremely dry air moves in over Florida. For Tuesday we will see mostly...
southfloridareporter.com
Early Storms And Afternoon Showers For Florida Monday; Tracking Hurricane Fiona
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny start, but don’t rule out a stray storm in the morning. Storms will be likely in the afternoon and will last into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and the low 90s everywhere else.
Mysuncoast.com
Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast artist shares Hurricane Maria’s impact through the canvas
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mid-September is the peak of hurricane season, and Puerto Rico is weathering the fallout from Hurricane Fiona. Five years ago Tuesday on Sept. 20, 2017, the island was struck by Hurricane Maria. Mara Torres-Gonzalez was in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria, and wrote a book called...
Florida City Mentioned as Among the Rudest in the United States
Very few people enjoy experiencing what they perceive as rude behavior. Whether you're experiencing cultural differences, a misunderstanding, or negative interactions, navigating rudeness can be a challenge. Unfortunately, you'll arguably experience rudeness in some places more than others.
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: How decline of virus spread is affecting new cases, patients
In the past seven days, the state has added 2,767 cases and 56 deaths per day, on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past three weeks, on average, 145 fewer cases were logged each day across...
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Puerto Ricans in Tampa anxiously watching Fiona
Though it may be more 1,000 miles away, Floridians are keeping a wary eye on Fiona, especially Puerto Ricans with family on the island.
2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
When one thinks of a beautiful destination in America, one might think of iconic cities like New York City or colorful, seaside communities like those in Cape Cod. There's no arguably no shame in being attracted to beautiful places. They can soothe and uplift us when we visit them.
Pointing to real estate prices, GOP megadonor Peter Thiel says Florida is in danger of 'becoming like California'
Thiel's comments come as Florida overwhelmingly leads the country in home price increases.
theapopkavoice.com
Turning Florida’s rural lands into urban sprawl is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare
Florida is home to a lot of imperiled species that are badly in need of protection. That includes the panther, of course, and the Key deer, the manatee, the gopher tortoise, and a whole lot more. To this very long list, I’d add one more: our remaining rural residents.
Perspective: What the conversations about Martha’s Vineyard left out
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent migrants from Venezuela to Martha’s Vineyard. The problem wasn’t that the residents didn’t care, but that island lacked the infrastructure provided by faith groups at the border. DeSantis and other governors should be seeking meaningful immigration reform instead of headlines
The Laker/Lutz News
‘Work at home’ option is playing out in housing market
There’s barely a news cycle that goes by without someone trying to pin down what’s happening in the housing market. One thing’s for sure, though, the option to work remotely has had an impact on housing markets, according to Brad Phillips, a senior vice president for American Mortgage Service Co., based in Cincinnati.
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
Off-duty Central Florida firefighter helps save suspected I-4 jumper
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Off-duty Central Florida firefighter helps prevent a potentially tragic situation and saves a life. Jeremy Metsky, a firefighter/EMT with Polk County Fire Rescue, was heading home from his shift on Sept. 11 around 9:20 a.m. when he spotted an individual sitting on the edge of an overpass wall above the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near mile marker 3 in Tampa.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
click orlando
Here’s how long you have to get a Florida driver’s license after moving here
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “I am new to Florida. How long do I have...
Gov. DeSantis proposes more tax relief for school supplies, childcare in 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new tax relief proposals to benefit families.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.11.22
The people of Martha's Vineyard rise to meet the challenge from Ron DeSantis. The Midterm Elections, less than two months away, could be the most consequential ones in years, maybe decades. They are always significant, of course, but this time the outcome could either persuade Republicans to make a course...
Comments / 0