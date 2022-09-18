ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysuncoast.com

Fiona strengthens as U.S. meteorologists watch closely

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fiona is now a Category 4 Hurricane. She’s dumped rained across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. So far, at least four deaths have been reported due to the storm. As of now, the National Hurricane Center says Fiona has maximum sustained winds of 130...
Mysuncoast.com

Rain chances going down later this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for a chance to dry out a little on Tuesday and Wednesday with just a few scattered late day storms. Then on Thursday and Friday those chances drop even more as some extremely dry air moves in over Florida. For Tuesday we will see mostly...
Mysuncoast.com

Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast artist shares Hurricane Maria’s impact through the canvas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mid-September is the peak of hurricane season, and Puerto Rico is weathering the fallout from Hurricane Fiona. Five years ago Tuesday on Sept. 20, 2017, the island was struck by Hurricane Maria. Mara Torres-Gonzalez was in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria, and wrote a book called...
The Laker/Lutz News

‘Work at home’ option is playing out in housing market

There’s barely a news cycle that goes by without someone trying to pin down what’s happening in the housing market. One thing’s for sure, though, the option to work remotely has had an impact on housing markets, according to Brad Phillips, a senior vice president for American Mortgage Service Co., based in Cincinnati.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Off-duty Central Florida firefighter helps save suspected I-4 jumper

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Off-duty Central Florida firefighter helps prevent a potentially tragic situation and saves a life. Jeremy Metsky, a firefighter/EMT with Polk County Fire Rescue, was heading home from his shift on Sept. 11 around 9:20 a.m. when he spotted an individual sitting on the edge of an overpass wall above the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near mile marker 3 in Tampa.
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.11.22

The people of Martha's Vineyard rise to meet the challenge from Ron DeSantis. The Midterm Elections, less than two months away, could be the most consequential ones in years, maybe decades. They are always significant, of course, but this time the outcome could either persuade Republicans to make a course...
