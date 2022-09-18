Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Scotland Thunderstorms producing heavy rain and minor flooding will impact portions of southern Hancock, south central Lee, and Clark Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1013 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms producing heavy rain along a line extending from Luray to West Point. Movement was east at 10 mph. 1 to 3 inches have fallen in the last 2 to 4 hours across the area and an additional half to one inch of rain is possible. HAZARD...Heavy rain, minor flooding and lightning SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding of low-lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas. Locations impacted include Keokuk, Kahoka, Hamilton, Warsaw, Augusta, Wayland, Bowen, West Point, Alexandria, Luray, St. Francisville, Winchester, Denver, Basco, Revere, Gregory Landing, Tioga, Clark County Fairgrounds, Ashton and Stillwell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Additional rainfall in this area may be enough to cause flash flooding. Pay attention to future statements and possible warnings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Hancock County in west central Illinois Southern Clark County in northeastern Missouri * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 1035 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Keokuk, Kahoka, Hamilton, Warsaw, Augusta, Wayland, Bowen, West Point, Alexandria, Winchester, Plymouth, Denver, Basco, Gregory Landing, Sutter, Tioga, St. Patrick, Antioch, Clark City and Clark County Fairgrounds. This includes the following streams and drainages Petit Creek, Buck Run, North Fabius River, Bear Creek, Wyaconda River, Foree Branch, Weaver Branch, Brush Creek, Railroad Creek, Hickory Creek, Sugar Creek, Panther Creek, Honey Creek, Big Branch, Little Wyaconda River, Little Fox River, and Slater Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
