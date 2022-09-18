Effective: 2022-09-21 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Scotland Thunderstorms producing heavy rain and minor flooding will impact portions of southern Hancock, south central Lee, and Clark Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1013 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms producing heavy rain along a line extending from Luray to West Point. Movement was east at 10 mph. 1 to 3 inches have fallen in the last 2 to 4 hours across the area and an additional half to one inch of rain is possible. HAZARD...Heavy rain, minor flooding and lightning SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding of low-lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas. Locations impacted include Keokuk, Kahoka, Hamilton, Warsaw, Augusta, Wayland, Bowen, West Point, Alexandria, Luray, St. Francisville, Winchester, Denver, Basco, Revere, Gregory Landing, Tioga, Clark County Fairgrounds, Ashton and Stillwell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Additional rainfall in this area may be enough to cause flash flooding. Pay attention to future statements and possible warnings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

CLARK COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO