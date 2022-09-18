ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul George Reveals Most Exciting Matchups For Clippers This Year

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

Paul George is looking forward to facing the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks

With the return of Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers expect to be back in contention this season. With increased expectations comes increased excitement, and star forward Paul George is looking forward to that element.

During a recent interview with Finish Line, George was asked which matchups he is most looking forward to this season. While he acknowledged that he nor the Clippers have bad blood with any opponents, there are some games that Paul George is most excited for.

"The obvious is opening night, that matchup against the Lakers," George said. "For me it's the fun matchups. I don't feel that I personally have bad blood, or the Clippers team has bad blood with any teams, so it's not eyeing the calendar because we want revenge... it's more so we know which [games] are going to be the fun, interesting, gonna bring the best out of us games."

After highlighting the opening night matchup vs. the Lakers, George said, "Any time you get to go against the defending champs, you know the Warriors is definitely up on the list. And I think the opportunity to go against, we don't know yet, but one of the top teams out East in Milwaukee."

George said those three matchups, with the Lakers, Warriors, and Bucks will be great opportunities for the Clippers to see where they're at. For fans, those will certainly be three of the more exciting matchups as well.

