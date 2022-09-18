ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

6-3-1, FB: 2

(six, three, one; FB: two)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

