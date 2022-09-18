NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 10-21, White Balls: 19-22
(Red Balls: ten, twenty-one; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
11-12-23-31-45, Lucky Ball: 3
(eleven, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 6, Day: 9, Year: 17
(Month: six; Day: nine; Year: seventeen)
Pick 3
8-8-2
(eight, eight, two)
Pick 5
08-11-13-26-34
(eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Powerball
05-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
