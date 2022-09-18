NE Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 10-21, White Balls: 19-22

(Red Balls: ten, twenty-one; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

11-12-23-31-45, Lucky Ball: 3

(eleven, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 6, Day: 9, Year: 17

(Month: six; Day: nine; Year: seventeen)

Pick 3

8-8-2

(eight, eight, two)

Pick 5

08-11-13-26-34

(eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Powerball

05-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(five, twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

