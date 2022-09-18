OK Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
04-05-07-13-23
(four, five, seven, thirteen, twenty-three)
Lotto America
05-09-14-28-52, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(five, nine, fourteen, twenty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $23,030,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
Pick 3
5-5-5
(five, five, five)
Powerball
05-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
