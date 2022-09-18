ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto Plus’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Lotto Plus” game were:

06-10-15-26-34-35

(six, ten, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-five)

