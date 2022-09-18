Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Melissa Hudson-Gant Recognized As 2022 Most Admired CEO Honoree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee CEO, Melissa Hudson-Gant has been recognized as one of Nashville’s Most Admired CEOs by the Nashville Business Journal. The 2022 honorees are among the most influential leaders in Middle Tennessee because of their commitments to inspire their people, drive the local economy and contribute to the community.
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church
The Southern Baptist Conventions' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”. The votes of the Executive Committee...
Tennessee Tribune
MTSU Professor, Students Bring Cultural Awareness, Global View To Interior Design
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Interior design majors at MTSU have a worldwide view of their future professions after participating in a project designed to help them avoid cultural bias in their work. MTSU sophomores in an interior design process class and juniors in a corporate design class teamed up with...
Tennessee Tribune
Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop Sept. 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidelines
MTSU Alumni Karla Winfrey Debuts Business at Floyd Stadium
Middle Tennessee State University alumni Karla Winfrey, showcased her family signature product Royal Relish Chow Chow at Floyd Stadium this weekend for the Middle Tennessee-Tennessee State game. Royal Relish is a product of Winfrey Foods, LLC, and the product was established in 2017 by siblings Karla, Burnice and Cardale Winfrey.
paydayreport.com
Railroad Workers Call for Mass Picketing Weds – 7 Immigrant Nashville Women Fired for Organizing – Esty Sellers Form 1st Union of Esty Sellers
Greetings from the Burgh, where I’m getting ready to leave to cover the election in Brasil in a week. I’ve been hustling to fundraise to replace a broken iPhone and cover other travel costs before heading out on Sunday. $600 Needed to Hire Freelance Local Reporters in Brasil.
Clarksville F&M Bank Arena construction making progress
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Clarksville, construction on the new F&M Bank Arena is coming along. When finished, the main bowl of the arena will be host to everything from concerts to Austin Peay basketball to ice hockey. It will also contain a separate new Ford Ice Center that will focus on youth hockey programming […]
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Student Lands Coveted Internship with St. Jude Children’s Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Sept. 2022) After years of starring in theater productions like “Rent” and “Romeo and Juliet,” Jackson, Mississippi, native Julian Mitchell is stepping into a different spotlight as a summer intern for the Investments team at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dickson County principal struggles to fill teaching positions
Dickson County High School principal, Joey Holley, said he's lucky if just one person applies when a position opens.
Retired superintendent sounds alarm on overhaul needed
A retired superintendent is sounding an alarm about the possible crumbling of public education, unless there's a major overhaul.
williamsonhomepage.com
West Nashville medical office building fetches $21M
A West Nashville medical office building located next to Target and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has sold for $21 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The new owner of Belle Meade Medical Plaza, located at 28 White Bridge Road, is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based...
Tennessee asks court to dismiss school voucher lawsuit
The Tennessee attorney general’s office urged a judicial panel Monday to dismiss remaining legal challenges to the state’s private school voucher law after a string of court victories cleared the way for the program’s launch this school year.But attorneys for several plaintiffs, including county governments based in Memphis and Nashville, argued for a full hearing on several remaining constitutional claims over a 2019 law that applies to only two of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee adds thousands more jobs as workforce challenges persist
Tennessee leaders are trying to meet workforce demands of new companies and expansions.
Free dental services offered by Meharry Medical College, Riverside Chapel
Meharry Medical College and Riverside Chapel are partnering up to offer free dental services to those in the community this Sunday.
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
2 Nashville eateries make New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
Kingsport Times-News
The end of a downtown Nashville institution
In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor John Cooper and City Leaders to Address Plan Combatting Homelessness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Wednesday, September 21, Mayor John Cooper will be joined by city leaders to discuss his bold plan to get Nashville’s most vulnerable residents off the streets and into stable, safe environments. Earlier this year, Mayor Cooper proposed using $50 million from the American Rescue Plan to improve the city’s response to homelessness– by bringing in additional services, additional housing – and linking the city to more sustainable federal funding.
newsfromthestates.com
Injunction prevents Operation Save America protesters from interfering at clinic
An anti-abortion protester with Operation Save America, left, squares off with abortion-rights during a July protest at the Tennessee Capitol. (Photo: John Partipilo) A federal judge in Nashville has granted a preliminary injunction barring protestors affiliated with the anti-abortion group Operation Save America from the grounds of a Mt. Juliet reproductive health clinic.
Nashville Scene
Communities of the Dead: African American Cemeteries Yield Clues About the Past
After retiring from a long IT career in 1999, Jo Ann Williams McClellan began researching her family’s Tennessee genealogy from her home in Dallas. Her husband retired three years later, and the couple moved to her birthplace in Maury County, Tenn. She joined the county’s genealogical society and found her calling for the next three decades: studying local history by finding and preserving historic African American cemeteries. Working with the Tennessee Historical Commission, she stands at the forefront of an army of volunteers and professionals cataloging hundreds of cemeteries across the state.
Comments / 0