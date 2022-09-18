ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Melissa Hudson-Gant Recognized As 2022 Most Admired CEO Honoree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee CEO, Melissa Hudson-Gant has been recognized as one of Nashville’s Most Admired CEOs by the Nashville Business Journal. The 2022 honorees are among the most influential leaders in Middle Tennessee because of their commitments to inspire their people, drive the local economy and contribute to the community.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church

The Southern Baptist Conventions' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”. The votes of the Executive Committee...
GREENSBORO, NC
Tennessee Tribune

Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop Sept. 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

MTSU Alumni Karla Winfrey Debuts Business at Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee State University alumni Karla Winfrey, showcased her family signature product Royal Relish Chow Chow at Floyd Stadium this weekend for the Middle Tennessee-Tennessee State game. Royal Relish is a product of Winfrey Foods, LLC, and the product was established in 2017 by siblings Karla, Burnice and Cardale Winfrey.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

Clarksville F&M Bank Arena construction making progress

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Clarksville, construction on the new F&M Bank Arena is coming along. When finished, the main bowl of the arena will be host to everything from concerts to Austin Peay basketball to ice hockey. It will also contain a separate new Ford Ice Center that will focus on youth hockey programming […]
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Student Lands Coveted Internship with St. Jude Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Sept. 2022) After years of starring in theater productions like “Rent” and “Romeo and Juliet,” Jackson, Mississippi, native Julian Mitchell is stepping into a different spotlight as a summer intern for the Investments team at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

West Nashville medical office building fetches $21M

A West Nashville medical office building located next to Target and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has sold for $21 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The new owner of Belle Meade Medical Plaza, located at 28 White Bridge Road, is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee asks court to dismiss school voucher lawsuit

The Tennessee attorney general’s office urged a judicial panel Monday to dismiss remaining legal challenges to the state’s private school voucher law after a string of court victories cleared the way for the program’s launch this school year.But attorneys for several plaintiffs, including county governments based in Memphis and Nashville, argued for a full hearing on several remaining constitutional claims over a 2019 law that applies to only two of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

The end of a downtown Nashville institution

In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor John Cooper and City Leaders to Address Plan Combatting Homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Wednesday, September 21, Mayor John Cooper will be joined by city leaders to discuss his bold plan to get Nashville’s most vulnerable residents off the streets and into stable, safe environments. Earlier this year, Mayor Cooper proposed using $50 million from the American Rescue Plan to improve the city’s response to homelessness– by bringing in additional services, additional housing – and linking the city to more sustainable federal funding.
NASHVILLE, TN
newsfromthestates.com

Injunction prevents Operation Save America protesters from interfering at clinic

An anti-abortion protester with Operation Save America, left, squares off with abortion-rights during a July protest at the Tennessee Capitol. (Photo: John Partipilo) A federal judge in Nashville has granted a preliminary injunction barring protestors affiliated with the anti-abortion group Operation Save America from the grounds of a Mt. Juliet reproductive health clinic.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Communities of the Dead: African American Cemeteries Yield Clues About the Past

After retiring from a long IT career in 1999, Jo Ann Williams McClellan began researching her family’s Tennessee genealogy from her home in Dallas. Her husband retired three years later, and the couple moved to her birthplace in Maury County, Tenn. She joined the county’s genealogical society and found her calling for the next three decades: studying local history by finding and preserving historic African American cemeteries. Working with the Tennessee Historical Commission, she stands at the forefront of an army of volunteers and professionals cataloging hundreds of cemeteries across the state.
TENNESSEE STATE

