wdrb.com
1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
WHAS 11
Man shot, injured at Camp Taylor Park
A man has been hospitalized after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park near Poplar Level Road in Louisville. Police are investigating.
WLKY.com
Man arrested in Southside Drive double shooting; victim identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 48-year-old in July. Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested and charged with murder and assault in connection to a double deadly shooting on Southside Drive. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man who was...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
wdrb.com
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police. That's where officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's just opening up more wounds': Louisville mother calls for peace after deadly shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — De Shanta Edwards wears a photo of her son Donte around her neck. She has his heartbeat on a CD. "He was the life of the family," she said. "You would see him, you would just smile. He was that goofy child. He gave back to the community. His football team loves him."
WLKY.com
Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
48-year-old victim in July double shooting ID'd; suspect taken into custody, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting that left a man dead in July. Jorge Ortiz-Parra was taken into custody Tuesday on murder and assault charges. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Southside Drive near Palatka Road on July...
WLKY.com
LMPD officer, man taken to hospital after crash in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer and a man were taken to the hospital after they crash in downtown Louisville on Tuesday. LMPD said that the officer was responding to a service call around 4:30 p.m. when they struck another vehicle at 9th Street and Broadway.
LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
WLKY.com
Louisville man charged with murder in 2020 found not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man charged with murder is free. A jury found Zerric Baskett not guilty after a weeklong trial. Baskett was arrested in May of 2020 for shooting Carl Johnson Jr. He told officers at the time that he shot Johnson out of fear after the...
wdrb.com
Louisville carjacking with child in vehicle ends in crash and critical injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman from Texas is in custody after she carjacked a Louisville man's car — with his child inside — before crashing it into a business and critically injuring the person inside. According to court documents, 18-year-old Anneyska Garcia was taken into...
wdrb.com
Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
WLKY.com
Rash of weekend shootings that left one man dead cause worry on the Watterson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers are expressing unease after a rash of weekend shootings on the Watterson Expressway left one victim critically injured and another man dead. Courtney Willett said she spends at least an hour driving on the Watterson daily. "It's just me and my daughter," Willett said. "She's...
wdrb.com
Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting that sent man to hospital; closed Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting on the Watterson Expressway that sent a man to the hospital. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, LMPD's Fourth Division responded to reports of a shooting near the 10-mile marker of the Watterson near the Southern Parkway exit. When...
WLKY.com
Family holds vigil for Shively double homicide victims
SHIVELY, Ky. — Family and friends of the victims of Saturday's double homicide in Shively gathered Monday evening for a vigil. Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28, were shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, according to Shively Police.
Wave 3
Suspect in Algonquin Parkway fatal DUI crash in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a deadly DUI crash got support from the victim’s family in court. Devyn Brock, 24, is charged with two counts of assault, one count of murder and driving under the influence of alcohol. His bond was kept at $200,000, but Brock can be released from jail if ten percent is able to be posted.
WLKY.com
35-year-old killed in Outer Loop crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 35-year-old woman killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Sunday has been identified. Louisville Metro Police Department Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Police...
