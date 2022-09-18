ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
WLKY.com

Man arrested in Southside Drive double shooting; victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 48-year-old in July. Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested and charged with murder and assault in connection to a double deadly shooting on Southside Drive. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man who was...
WLKY.com

LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
wdrb.com

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police. That's where officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
WLKY.com

Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
WHAS11

LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
WLKY.com

Louisville man charged with murder in 2020 found not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man charged with murder is free. A jury found Zerric Baskett not guilty after a weeklong trial. Baskett was arrested in May of 2020 for shooting Carl Johnson Jr. He told officers at the time that he shot Johnson out of fear after the...
wdrb.com

Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
wdrb.com

Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
WLKY.com

Family holds vigil for Shively double homicide victims

SHIVELY, Ky. — Family and friends of the victims of Saturday's double homicide in Shively gathered Monday evening for a vigil. Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28, were shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, according to Shively Police.
Wave 3

Suspect in Algonquin Parkway fatal DUI crash in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a deadly DUI crash got support from the victim’s family in court. Devyn Brock, 24, is charged with two counts of assault, one count of murder and driving under the influence of alcohol. His bond was kept at $200,000, but Brock can be released from jail if ten percent is able to be posted.
WLKY.com

35-year-old killed in Outer Loop crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 35-year-old woman killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Sunday has been identified. Louisville Metro Police Department Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Police...
