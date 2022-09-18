ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filer, ID

104.3 WOW Country

I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary

Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Premier French Fries Discovered in Hansen

Look closely at the fries in the picture above. From the T and T Café in Hansen. What you're seeing is about as close to perfection as you'll ever get with our Famous Potatoes! It's the seasoning and the perfect timing in the fryer. Timing is a skill. I worked the fries at a booth during the Twin Falls County Fair. It means I'm a novice. From what you see above, nothing in southern Idaho can approach the taste and the texture.
HANSEN, ID
Post Register

Camp Rainbow Gold, Blackrock begin "Hidden Paradise."

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Blackrock Homes along with a multitude of subcontractors, construction workers, and vendors have teamed up to build twelve new ADA cabins and two shower houses as a gift for Idaho's children dealing with medical challenges. Children’s cancer charity, Camp Rainbow Gold is spearheading the building...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exotic Pet#Snake
kmvt

Wildfire season in Idaho isn’t over yet

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire season in Idaho isn’t over just yet, but according to the Bureau of Land Management, this year’s fire season was an interesting one. “Things got started a little later, and then we had a pretty good rash of starts, and then it kind of died down again, and now we are starting to see it pick back up, over the last few weeks,” said Kelsey Brizendine, with the Bureau of Land Management.
IDAHO STATE
kjzz.com

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MIX 106

Morgan Wallen Yells at Fan Just Days After Sold Out Idaho Show

It really is inarguable--the hype that was around Morgan Wallen's concert in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center was unlike anything that we have seen in a very, very long time. We're lucky enough to work in "the music business" and in no recent memory can we recall a time where a pair of concert tickets were so hot-- not even Garth Brooks on The Blue just a few summers ago.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hansen Bridge Blocked

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
TWIN FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
105.5 The Fan

Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP

We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Idaho gas prices continue to fall as Summer comes to an end

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another six cents this week as the summer draws to a close. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

TFPD asking for help to locate missing person

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. That person is Enrique Yanez. Yanez is a 41-year-old Hispanic male. He has black hair that is buzz cut. Yanez is 5′08″ and 160 pounds. He was last...
TWIN FALLS, ID

