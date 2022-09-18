ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville

Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
