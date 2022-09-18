Read full article on original website
Kansas football and Duke are set to square off in Lawrence on Saturday in a matchup between two undefeated teams. KU opened the season with consecutive wins over Tennessee Tech, West Virginia and Houston. Duke opened the season with wins over Temple, Northwestern and North Carolina A&T. It's the first game of a three-game home stand for the Jayhawks.
Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
