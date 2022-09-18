ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia councilmember hosts community event to combat gun violence

 3 days ago

Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson hosted a "Peace Not Guns" Stop the Violence Community Day event at Wharton Square Park on Saturday.

The event welcomed families and youth from across the city and focused on violence prevention.

"I have lost friends to gun violence as well as having friends disabled because of the senseless shootings that take place every day," said Johnson. "The only way we're going to have a city of peace with no guns is through events like this when we bring the community together, provide them information and resources."

More than 25 organizations participated in the community event. Trauma support services, career opportunities, youth services and record expungement booths were made available.

People in the community are getting creative in ways to address the ongoing crime. One local rap artist believes music may be the answer.

"Kids are so influenced by what happens on social media, so influenced by media. Hip-hop is the youngest but most influential culture in the world. I want to use that to communicate to youth," said Arsin Clemons.

A month ago, Clemons started the social media #PrayforPhillyChallenge. The goal is to inspire youth and address gun violence and addiction through sharing positive messages through music, arts and lyrics.

It's a unique competition that's already spreading online.

"Right now, we have about 60 people who joined in, using singing, art, poems to communicate, we're starting a conversation that's actually making change," said Clemons.

Clemons is inviting all artists, singers, rappers, activists, poets, etc., to join the challenge and share their message using the hashtag #PrayforPhillyChallenge.

Comments / 3

Panda
2d ago

The only things that will combat gun violence is high bail for those arrested. offenders properly being prosecuted and more cops on the street. other than that you are wasting time, money and resources.

Reply
2
Shane Kirby
3d ago

and as the event is going on people are being gunned down in the streets,that's philly for you

Reply
5
 

