Not since 2019 has Oregon State had a dedicated No. 1 receiver. But one is about to emerge in senior Tre’Shaun Harrison. Harrison caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown during the first half of Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. The kickstart to Harrison’s season came the previous week in the fourth quarter, when he led the Beavers with three big receptions — including a circus-like 17-yard touchdown play — to help rally OSU past Fresno State.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO