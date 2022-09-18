Read full article on original website
Will stout Oregon Ducks offensive line keep Washington State’s defense from causing havoc?
The Oregon Ducks’ offensive line, by far the team’s strongest position group this season, has been stellar at preventing pressure on Bo Nix and paving the way for running backs. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) enters Saturday’s game at Washington State (1 p.m., Fox) having yet to allow a...
Oregon State football: Offense progressing, but waiting for a ‘full game;’ USC fight song just ‘outside noise’
Oregon State established itself as one of the Pac-12′s best running teams in 2021, something the Beavers seemed capable of continuing in 2022. OSU hasn’t been bad this season. But ranking sixth in the conference in average rushing yards doesn’t mean the Beavers have been great, either.
Is Oregon State, QB Chance Nolan ready to take the next step in playing USC? Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s upcoming showdown against No. 7 USC in Reser Stadium. In addition, Nick and Kyle look at last Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. Kyle...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: A ‘pressure kickoff,’ punt return a focus on a rainy morning
Oregon incorporated a new element to Wednesday’s practice: a “pressure kickoff.”. Kicker Andrew Boyle worked on kicking off on his own during the first period of practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on a rainy Wednesday morning.
Oregon throttles BYU, has areas to shore up against Washington State: Ducks Confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s 41-20 win over BYU and look ahead to the matchup at Washington State. Where the Ducks are establishing an identity and where questions remain. Q&A with Washington State beat reporter Colton Clark of the Spokesman-Review. Here’s...
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
Ken Simonton on Oregon State’s (final?) matchup with USC in Corvallis: Sports by Northwest podcast
In 2000, Oregon State welcomed USC into Corvallis and upset the Trojans 31-21 behind 234 yards rushing from star tailback Ken Simonton. More than two decades later, Simonton is a federal investigator for the Department of Labor and a youth track coach in his hometown, but he will be closely watching the Beavers game against the seventh-ranked Trojans on Saturday.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix garners national recognition for play against BYU
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has garnered national recognition for his play in the Ducks’ 41-20 win over BYU. Nix has been named Maxwell Award player of the week, Rose Bowl Pac-12 player of the week and the Senior Bowl offensive player of the week. He also was selected to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 of the week.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over BYU, trip to Washington State
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a 41-20 win over BYU and are back in the top 20. The No. 15 Ducks (2-1) travel to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX). Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to review UO’s win and look ahead to Saturday’s Pac-12 opening matchup against the Cougars.
Oregon Ducks ‘hopeful’ running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe will play at Washington State
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is optimistic the Ducks will have running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe back on the field for this week’s game at Washington State. Cardwell and Flowe each went through pregame warmups and were in full uniform for last week’s win over BYU,...
Oregon State opens ‘22-23 men’s basketball season Nov. 7 against Tulsa, 11 non-conference games planned
The Oregon State Beavers on Tuesday announced their 2022-23 men’s basketball non-conference schedule, revealing an 11-game slate that includes seven home contests and an appearance in the PK Legacy tournament. The Beavers open the season Monday, Nov. 7 against Tulsa at Gill Coliseum. OSU also plays home games against...
Oregon Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens apologizes for vulgar, anti-Mormon chants during football game with BYU: ‘That is not who we are’
Oregon Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens apologized to BYU for the vulgar, anti-Mormon chant that came from “near or in the student section” of Autzen Stadium during Saturday’s game against BYU. During an appearance on Oregon’s in-house radio program Monday, Mullens said he reached out to BYU...
Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational to feature Ducks, Beavers, Vikings and Pilots
Early-season bragging rights for Oregon collegiate cross country teams will be determined this weekend at the Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational in Springfield. The Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Portland State Vikings and Portland Pilots harriers will go head to head over the rolling hills of the idyllic Pine Ridge Golf Club along the banks of the Mohawk River.
Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO
Shortly before kickoff for last Saturday’s football game between Brigham Young University and the University of Oregon, the BYU team streamed into Autzen Stadium. Predictably, there were some boos – this was an Oregon Ducks home crowd, after all. But as fans watched the BYU Cougars take the field, many started clapping and even cheered approval for the opponents.
Oregon State football: Tre’Shaun Harrison looking like a No. 1 receiving threat, back to classes for the Beavers
Not since 2019 has Oregon State had a dedicated No. 1 receiver. But one is about to emerge in senior Tre’Shaun Harrison. Harrison caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown during the first half of Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. The kickstart to Harrison’s season came the previous week in the fourth quarter, when he led the Beavers with three big receptions — including a circus-like 17-yard touchdown play — to help rally OSU past Fresno State.
Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave out for USC, not expected back ‘any time soon’
Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave, the team’s leading receiver through two games, will not play Saturday against USC at Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-6 fourth-year junior was injured against Fresno State on Sept. 10 during the Beavers’ final drive. Musgrave didn’t play last Saturday against Montana State.
In wake of Herm Edwards’ firing, Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith on dwindling list of coaches hired in 2018
Hired to be fired? Look no further than the FBS coaching class of 2018, a group of 19 that includes Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith. With the firings of Arizona State’s Herm Edwards and Nebraska’s Scott Frost within the past two weeks, nine of the 19 coaches hired prior to the 2018 season have been relieved of their duties.
Oregon Ducks to host Stanford at night
The Oregon Ducks’ next home game will be at night. The Ducks will host Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 1 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) travels to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX), while Stanford (1-1) visits Washington (7:30 p.m., FS1).
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Cafe Yumm! co-founder remembered for her culinary boldness, signature sauce
Before it became the iconic restaurant chain Café Yumm!, founder Mark Beauchamp still remembers the amazement from customers who tried the signature sauce created by his wife and restaurant co-owner, Mary Ann Beauchamp. “I would take people to lunch at Wild Rose Café & Deli, and I would say,...
