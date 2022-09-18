ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Ken Simonton on Oregon State’s (final?) matchup with USC in Corvallis: Sports by Northwest podcast

In 2000, Oregon State welcomed USC into Corvallis and upset the Trojans 31-21 behind 234 yards rushing from star tailback Ken Simonton. More than two decades later, Simonton is a federal investigator for the Department of Labor and a youth track coach in his hometown, but he will be closely watching the Beavers game against the seventh-ranked Trojans on Saturday.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Byu#Autzen Stadium#American Football#College Football
The Oregonian

Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational to feature Ducks, Beavers, Vikings and Pilots

Early-season bragging rights for Oregon collegiate cross country teams will be determined this weekend at the Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational in Springfield. The Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Portland State Vikings and Portland Pilots harriers will go head to head over the rolling hills of the idyllic Pine Ridge Golf Club along the banks of the Mohawk River.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Oregonian

Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO

Shortly before kickoff for last Saturday’s football game between Brigham Young University and the University of Oregon, the BYU team streamed into Autzen Stadium. Predictably, there were some boos – this was an Oregon Ducks home crowd, after all. But as fans watched the BYU Cougars take the field, many started clapping and even cheered approval for the opponents.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: Tre’Shaun Harrison looking like a No. 1 receiving threat, back to classes for the Beavers

Not since 2019 has Oregon State had a dedicated No. 1 receiver. But one is about to emerge in senior Tre’Shaun Harrison. Harrison caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown during the first half of Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. The kickstart to Harrison’s season came the previous week in the fourth quarter, when he led the Beavers with three big receptions — including a circus-like 17-yard touchdown play — to help rally OSU past Fresno State.
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks to host Stanford at night

The Oregon Ducks’ next home game will be at night. The Ducks will host Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 1 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) travels to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX), while Stanford (1-1) visits Washington (7:30 p.m., FS1).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy