Debra Williams
3d ago
these people know exactly how they funded their way too extravagant lifestyle and just want to blame it in someone else. people who live that way never have enough money and do anything to get more. take responsibility, you were found guilty.
Reply(1)
33
Big Chief
3d ago
😖"Bank Fraud," No matter what! You're gonna do some time in the can God can't save you on this one bcz GREED was involved
Reply(12)
32
Debra Ricci
2d ago
Thus is just wrong...they need to take your shiw off the air like martha stewart n the other cooking lady...god has nothing to do with your fraud case....SHAME ON YOU!!!!!!!
Reply(1)
14
