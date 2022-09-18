Read full article on original website
Johnson says ‘no excuses’ for last week as Bulldogs focus on Bowling Green game
The larger work-load given to Bulldog running backs so far this season should have Dillon Johnson happy. But letting a SEC road win get away has spoiled some of his unit’s fun. Now Johnson and the entire offense are focused, almost obsessed even, with fixing flaws exposed at LSU as Mississippi State starts a three-week home stand by hosting a better Bowling Green team than most expected.
breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
WTOK-TV
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a...
WTOK-TV
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is coming to Neshoba County and is projected to bring several jobs to the area. Two manufacturing companies, New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems and Components, will be investing 8.14 million dollars into renovating the former Richardson Molding Facility in Philadelphia.
WLOX
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
wcbi.com
Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
wtva.com
Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
Neshoba Democrat
Juveniles arrested with guns at Neshoba football game
Two juveniles were arrested with guns at a Neshoba Central junior high football game on Monday evening, the authorities said. Jacarey Clemons, 16, of 611 Christine Street, was arrested and charged as an adult with possession of a stolen handgun and possession of a firearm on school property and resisting arrest, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said in a news release.
wcbi.com
Attempted murder trial begins for woman in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted murder trial begins in Noxubee County. Jeraldine Campbell is also charged with armed robbery. Campbell is accused of shooting Bobby Hibbler in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road. Hibbler was shot in the head during the ordeal. Prosecutors called him...
wcbi.com
Law enforcement looking for woman using counterfeit money
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of passing bogus bucks. This is a picture from surveillance footage of the suspect. Louisville police say the woman is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to pay for her items. Stores in Louisville, Noxapater,...
wcbi.com
Columbus Interim Police Chief speaks on unaccounted for handguns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A follow up to the story we brought to you yesterday. Columbus police department still has guns unaccounted for. Yesterday, sources told WCBI that there were 34 handguns unaccounted for within the department. Interim chief Dorian Johnson would say it was thirty something guns initially...
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
wtva.com
Mantee family escaped house fire
MANTEE, Miss. (WTVA) - A family managed to escape from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Webster County. Mantee Fire Chief Chad Bishop said the fire was reported at approximately 3:30 at a home near the Main Street postal office. The house is a total loss and the cause...
Commercial Dispatch
Waterfront restaurant and seafood market waiting on lease
Red tape continues to delay the finalization of a lease agreement between Thomas Genin of Ajax LLC, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Lowndes County Port Authority, further pushing a deal to sell the former Woody’s on the Water building at the Columbus Marina. A new lease...
wcbi.com
State Auditor’s Office investigates misuse of public funds
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The State Auditor’s Office has a number of duties, but it’s best known for one – investigating the misuse of public funds. And State Auditor Shad White has had his hands full in that department in the past year. White was in...
Commercial Dispatch
Bad record keeping to blame for CPD’s missing guns
Missing handguns at the Columbus Police Department are likely the result of poor record keeping and not theft, according to Interim Chief Doran Johnson. Last week Johnson discovered that more than 30 handguns — all Glock 23s — were unaccounted for. He told The Dispatch on Monday he doesn’t believe the guns were improperly taken, but rather the issue is a result of sloppy and inconsistent paperwork.
Commercial Dispatch
Smoke shop owner jailed for selling weed gummies
STARKVILLE — A person’s adverse reaction to consuming THC gummies led to the Friday arrest of a local business owner. THC is the primary psychoactive substance in marijuana. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operating without...
wcbi.com
Man pleads guilty to shooting former sheriff’s son
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of shooting a former sheriff’s son will spend the next five years in prison. David Hampton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. He will also be on probation for five years once out of...
breezynews.com
Disturbances, Squatting, and more in Kosciusko
7:28 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a vehicle vandalism that occurred at a residence on Attala Road 1101. 9:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue when they received a call stating that someone who was previously evicted came back to the property, broke in, and started living there again.
