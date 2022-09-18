ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Comments / 4

Related
WNYT

Mohawk River drowning ruled accidental

Investigators saw a drowning on the Mohawk River this past weekend was accidental. Meantime, the name of the victim is now being released. The Schenectady County sheriff says James Addison was in a sculling boat near Schenectady County Community College when it capsized. He was found unresponsive, still inside the...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized

The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
MALTA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mohawk River#Accident#Ellis Hospital
NEWS10 ABC

Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire

FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police

On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Arrest made in July Schenectady homicide

SCHENECTADY – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at Vibez Bar in Schenectady this summer. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Police say he shot 24-year-old John Bass outside of the bar on July 1. Bass later...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County

A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Officials ask for assistance in finding Greenport man

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who went missing from the town of Greenport. Sheriff Donald Krapf says 20 year old Dimitrios Dounis was last seen on September 18 at about 3:30 in the morning. At the time, Dounis was wearing a blue...
GREENPORT, NY
WNYT

Possible meth lab found at Schenectady apartment building

Police in Schenectady say they may have found a meth lab. Authorities are clearly taking this situation very seriously. There were several state and local law enforcement agencies, and emergency response teams involved in the investigation. Residents were ordered out of their apartments Monday morning, and were still not allowed...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

The Dallesandro Brothers

Please join us in saluting The Dallesandro Brothers – James, John and Frank – of Amsterdam. They served in World War II, each in a different military branch. Thank you for your service.
AMSTERDAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy