WNYT
Mohawk River drowning ruled accidental
Investigators saw a drowning on the Mohawk River this past weekend was accidental. Meantime, the name of the victim is now being released. The Schenectady County sheriff says James Addison was in a sculling boat near Schenectady County Community College when it capsized. He was found unresponsive, still inside the...
WNYT
Six apartments damaged in Schenectady fire
The American Red Cross is helping 16 people after a fire in Schenectady. The fire happened Tuesday on Congress Street. Six apartments were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized
The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
Overturned Milk Tanker Closes Rensselaer County Highway
A Capital Region highway remained shut down in both directions Monday afternoon, Sept. 19, due to an overturned milk tanker, authorities said. Multiple fire and rescue agencies in Rensselaer County responded to reports of a rolled tractor trailer on Highway 346 southeast of Hoosick, near the Vermont state line. Fire...
Albany police locate missing 11-year-old
The Albany Police Department has located an 11-year-old boy, who was reporting missing Tuesday morning.
2 injured in Columbia County car crash
Two people were injured, one seriously, in a car crash in Claverack. The crash happened on September 17 around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 66 and County Route 20.
WNYT
Adirondack Balloon Festival ready for liftoff in Warren County
Get ready to point your eyes to the skies in Warren County. It’s the lift-off of the colorful annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. It all begins with music and food vendors at Crandall Park in Glens Falls, at 4 p.m. Thursday. Events are also being held on Queensbury Avenue in...
WNYT
Central Warehouse owner says city-imposed deadlines aren’t long enough for needed repairs
The owner of the Central Warehouse in Albany did not meet the first few deadlines to make repairs ordered by the city. Now, he is explaining why. It’s part of a laundry list of renovations and reconstructions ordered of him after the unsafety of the building forced the city to declare a state of emergency over the summer.
Bus driver woes continue for Saratoga County schools
Some school bus routes will be canceled in Saratoga County schools Tuesday, due to ongoing bus driver shortages in the Capital Region. Both Saratoga Springs City School District and Ballston Spa Central School District have announced cancellations.
Parents work through bus woes, ‘It’s a struggle’
School bus woes continue in Saratoga County, where cancellations are forcing parents to make new plans to get their kids to school.
Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire
FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police
On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
Gang Assault arrests made in Warren County
Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George.
WNYT
Arrest made in July Schenectady homicide
SCHENECTADY – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at Vibez Bar in Schenectady this summer. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Police say he shot 24-year-old John Bass outside of the bar on July 1. Bass later...
WNYT
Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County
A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
WNYT
Officials ask for assistance in finding Greenport man
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who went missing from the town of Greenport. Sheriff Donald Krapf says 20 year old Dimitrios Dounis was last seen on September 18 at about 3:30 in the morning. At the time, Dounis was wearing a blue...
WNYT
Possible meth lab found at Schenectady apartment building
Police in Schenectady say they may have found a meth lab. Authorities are clearly taking this situation very seriously. There were several state and local law enforcement agencies, and emergency response teams involved in the investigation. Residents were ordered out of their apartments Monday morning, and were still not allowed...
newyorkalmanack.com
Carleton’s Raid in 1780 Devastated Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties
British Maj. Christopher Carleton’s raid was part of a larger strategy that played out across upstate New York and Vermont. Together with Carleton’s raiders, Sir John Johnson swept across the Schoharie and Mohawk Valleys, Col. John Munro attacked Ballston Spa, and Lt. Richard Houghton raided Royalton, Vermont during the autumn of 1780.
WNYT
The Dallesandro Brothers
Please join us in saluting The Dallesandro Brothers – James, John and Frank – of Amsterdam. They served in World War II, each in a different military branch. Thank you for your service.
Woman drowns in Ballston Lake
A woman has drowned in Ballston Lake. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Susan Duglin, 74, of Ballston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
