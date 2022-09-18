ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent Orchard Park High School graduate dies in Tampa

 3 days ago
The Orchard Park community is rallying together after the sudden loss of Carson Senfield, 19. Senfield was killed in Tampa, Superintendent of Orchard Park Central Schools confirmed to 7 News.

Police say the victim, a student at the University of Tampa, had just gotten out of an Uber near his home around 1:30 this morning, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times . They say that's when, for unknown reasons, Senfield tried to get into another car parked on the street.

The driver feared for his safety when he says the young man forced his way into his car, Senfield was then shot and died at the scene, according to the article.

"A very sad day for the family and Orchard Park," said David Lilleck, the Superintendent.

Senfield is a 2021 graduate of Orchard Park High School and his 19th birthday was today.

Police released a statement to the paper, saying the shooter has been cooperating with investigators and is not currently facing any charges. It will be up to the Florida Attorney's Office if any charges filed at all.

