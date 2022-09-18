Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM DISCONTINUED FOR PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 210 miles west-northwest of Aguadilla PR or about 210 miles northwest of Mayaguez PR - 20.1N 69.8W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently located north of the Dominican Republic. However, Fiona`s rain bands will continue to impact Puerto Rico as it lifts northwards. Periods of torrential rains are therefore expected to continue affecting the territory, creating life threatening flash flood conditions, overflowing rivers and small streams and debris flow. Additional heavy rains tonight will only aggravate the already flooded areas and will trigger mudslides and rockfall due to the unstable soil. Trailing moisture is expected to continue to affect the region especially Puerto Rico at least through Tuesday or into Wednesday. Since the risk of winds have diminished, the tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico was discontinued. Marine conditions should gradually improve as well, but hazardous seas will prevail for the offshore Atlantic waters. Additionally, life-threatening rip currents will prevail across the local beaches at least into tomorrow. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Puerto Rico. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having further impacts of extensive potential. Additional 4 to 8 inches expected across Puerto Rico. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until it is safe. Listen for the all- clear signal from local authorities. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the All-Clear signal. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities simply to observe storm damage. Sightseers can interfere with the timeliness of rescuers and first responders to needlessly jeopardize lives. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lighting. Be aware of sparks that can ignite leaking gas or other flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the rain and strong winds have subsided. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off of the roof. Do not risk bodily harm in an attempt to reduce property damage. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chain saws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Use these tools according to operating manuals and safety instruction. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roof tops can be especially challenging. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone else with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions by the manufacturer. Make sure that the generator is run in a well ventilated space. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away. Also, listen for boil water alerts relative to communities whose tap water may have become non-potable. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...For all central and southwest mountain ranges. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep subtropical moisture will move into the region through Thursday. The deep moisture will combine with southerly upslope flow and embedded disturbances to produce heavy rainfall along the Continental Divide. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with areas over the San Juan Range seeing 2 to 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph will continue through tonight. Winds will decrease Thursday morning. This will cause high surf from through early Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. In northwest New Mexico, Chuska Mountains and Northwest Plateau. In west central New Mexico, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall with rates over one inch per hour. This may lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Hancock County in west central Illinois Southern Clark County in northeastern Missouri * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 1035 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Keokuk, Kahoka, Hamilton, Warsaw, Augusta, Wayland, Bowen, West Point, Alexandria, Winchester, Plymouth, Denver, Basco, Gregory Landing, Sutter, Tioga, St. Patrick, Antioch, Clark City and Clark County Fairgrounds. This includes the following streams and drainages Petit Creek, Buck Run, North Fabius River, Bear Creek, Wyaconda River, Foree Branch, Weaver Branch, Brush Creek, Railroad Creek, Hickory Creek, Sugar Creek, Panther Creek, Honey Creek, Big Branch, Little Wyaconda River, Little Fox River, and Slater Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The northern and central San Luis Valley, the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, western and central Fremont County, the upper Arkansas River Basin, and the Mosquito Mountain Range. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep, subtropical moisture will spread across southern Colorado leading to widespread areas of heavy rainfall through Thursday afternoon. Much of this area will see 1 to 3 inches of precipitation during this period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 08:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 930 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 819 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Centennial Wash, Yellow Medicine Wash, Arlington Canal, Enterprise Canal, Gila River, Dickey Wash, Fourmile Wash, Woolsey Wash, Fourth of July Wash, Quail Wash, Winters Wash and Hassayampa River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station, Wintersburg and Painted Rock Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Northern La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves will build to 3 to 5 feet by this evening, and to between 7 and 10 feet tomorrow. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 1134 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of St. Clair to Marine City to 9 miles southwest of Harsens Island, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern St. Clair County, including the following locations Anchorville, Adair, Columbus, Rattle Run, Pearl Beach, Smiths Creek and Fair Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Yukon Delta HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Yukon Delta coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Localized beach erosion. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph will continue today. Winds will decrease late tonight. This will cause high surf today through early Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 1134 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of St. Clair to Marine City to 9 miles southwest of Harsens Island, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern St. Clair County, including the following locations Anchorville, Adair, Columbus, Rattle Run, Pearl Beach, Smiths Creek and Fair Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Antrim; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves and strong currents leading to dangerous swim conditions. * WHERE...Emmet, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Manistee, Beaver Island and surrounding islands and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Monroe and southeastern Lenawee Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1225 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Dundee to near Petersburg to near Ottawa Lake. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Ida and Maybee around 1230 PM EDT. Temperance and Lambertville around 1235 PM EDT. Monroe and Carleton around 1240 PM EDT. Luna Pier around 1245 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Newport, Cone, Estral Beach, Ogden Center, Toledo Beach, Erie, Woodland Beach, Stony Point, Palmyra and Bolles Harbor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, Winnebago, southeastern Waushara and west central Manitowoc Counties through NOON CDT At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Lake Poygan to Berlin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oshkosh around 1125 AM CDT. Menasha around 1130 AM CDT. High Cliff State Park and Northern Lake Winnebago around 1140 AM CDT. Brillion around 1155 AM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Jericho, Rivermoor, Reedsville, Charlesburg and Brothertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Steuben, Elkhart, northern Noble, northeastern St. Joseph, Lagrange, Cass, St. Joseph and southwestern Branch Counties through 245 PM EDT At 205 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a cluster of strong thunderstorms stretching from near Dowagiac, Michigan to near Lagrange, Indiana, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lagrange around 210 PM EDT. Topeka around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rome City, Kendallville and Albion. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near mile marker 350, and between mile markers 353 and 357. Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 82 and 145. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Shelby HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Crittenden, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Crittenden; Lee; Phillips; St. Francis HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Lincoln County including Caliente and Pioche. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 12:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bannock...northeastern Power and southwestern Bingham Counties through 1245 PM MDT At 1208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge or 11 miles south of Pocatello, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pocatello, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Pocatello Airport and Mink Creek Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
