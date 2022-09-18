Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Lion Country Safari Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO