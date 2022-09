Houses Under Contract in Huntington

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- There was a rare gathering Tuesday of mayors from Nassau County villages speaking in a unified voice, calling on New York state leaders to reconsider their sweeping 2019 bail reform.They say a surge of crime in the suburbs is falling on deaf ears in Albany, and as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, they came armed with statistics to argue the system is broken.Two recent home invasions within an hour were reported on one Muttontown block. In Roslyn, twice, diners were followed home from a restaurant and robbed at gun- and knife-point. In Greenvale, there was a...

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO