4 people shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri

Blue Springs police report that four people were shot Saturday night near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway.

The victims may have been riding motorcycles, police said.

Detectives are investigating whether the motorcyclists exchanged gunfire, according to police.

The victim's wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they have identified everyone involved in the incident and there is no danger to the public.

