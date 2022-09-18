ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 people shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Blue Springs police report that four people were shot Saturday night near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway.

The victims may have been riding motorcycles, police said.

Detectives are investigating whether the motorcyclists exchanged gunfire, according to police.

The victim's wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they have identified everyone involved in the incident and there is no danger to the public.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

nursenancy
3d ago

that news piece barely told me anything.

