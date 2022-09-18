ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Adames, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 victory over Yankees

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqpiR_0hzzpnpG00

Willy Adames hit a three-run shot for his 30th homer this season to back Brandon Woodruff, and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday night.

New York’s Aaron Judge went 1 of 3 with a double and a walk to remain at 57 homers. Judge remained four homers from tying Roger Maris' American League record of 61.

The game included a bizarre moment in the third inning when Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez was hit on the helmet by a throw from catcher Victor Caratini while standing in the batter’s box.

Caratini had just received a pitch and was attempting to get the ball back to Woodruff (11-4), but the catcher’s throw instead struck the left-handed-hitting Gonzalez on the left side of his head, causing the batter’s helmet to pop off.

Gonzalez was examined by a Yankees athletic trainer for a few minutes before getting removed from the game. Caratini reacted apologetically as soon as his throw hit Gonzalez.

Gonzalez left the Yankees’ 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday due to an illness.

The Brewers won despite getting just four hits.

Adames opened the scoring in the third inning when he sent a first-pitch sinker from Jameson Taillon (13-5) over the left-field wall.

Adames’ 30 homers are the most by a Brewers shortstop, one more than future Hall of Famer Robin Yount had in his 1982 MVP season when led the team to its lone World Series appearance.

New York’s Josh Donaldson responded by leading off the top of the fourth with a homer to left off Woodruff, cutting Milwaukee’s lead to 3-1. Both Adames and Donaldson also homered Friday.

But that’s all the offense the Yankees would get against Woodruff, who struck out 10 while allowing just five hits and one walk. Woodruff struck out five-time All-Star Giancarlo Stanton four times, Stanton's fourth four-strikeout game this season.

Woodruff’s eight-inning appearance matched the longest start by a Brewers pitcher this season, by Corbin Burnes in a 2-1 victory over San Francisco on Sept. 8.

The Brewers made it 4-1 in the fifth as Garrett Mitchell singled and came home on Christian Yelich’s double.

Devin Williams retired the side in order for his 13th save in 14 opportunities.

Taillon allowed four runs and four hits in five innings.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Woodruff, WI
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Homer
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy