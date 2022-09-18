ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments

Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
MICHIGAN STATE
50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder

The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
BAY CITY, MI
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
U.S. Marshals find kidnapped Saginaw child, three others in father's semi-truck

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - A young child kidnapped from Saginaw and three other children were found in their father's semi-truck at a Florida Walmart store last week. The U.S. Marshals Service found the children ages 3 to 10 in the semi-truck after arresting their father on Thursday as he left the Walmart store in Riviera Beach, Fla.
SAGINAW, MI
Police investigating after body found in vehicle in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in Bay City. The body was discovered shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street. The man had been deceased for...
BAY CITY, MI
Serious crash causing traffic on I-69 east in Bath Twp.

This crash has been cleared. CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself traveling east on I-69 from Lansing near Nichols and Center Road, you may be re-directed due to a serious car crash. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone traveling on that stretch of the road find another route to their […]
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
CMU Libraries to celebrate Banned Book Week

Central Michigan University Libraries is celebrating Banned Book Week from Sept. 18 to 24 to bring attention to books that have been removed from the shelves of libraries and schools throughout the U.S. Key themes of the celebration are the harmful effects of censorship and the right to free and...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Bay City Suspends Top Cop

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
BAY CITY, MI
'Disorderly' man arrested in the office of Shiawassee County school

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man accused of acting unruly in the office of an Ovid elementary school. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, who was not identified, walked into Leonard Elementary School around 10:55 a.m. and began acting "disorderly" in the office. Police did...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Dead man found in SUV at Bay City apartment complex may have been there for days

BAY CITY, MI — Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex in Bay City’s South End. About 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, police responded to Edward Maloney Manor, 210 Fitzhugh St., after someone called 911 to report seeing a deceased person inside a vehicle. They arrived to find a dead adult male inside a small SUV, Bay City Public Safety Capt. Nathan Webster said.
BAY CITY, MI

