Mobile Secretary of State services coming to western, central Michigan
When people in southeastern Michigan can’t easily get to a Michigan Secretary of State office, the agency can bring those services to them. Now, that assistance expands to western and central Michigan, too. The SOS is adding two mobile offices to its fleet of one, Secretary of State Jocelyn...
MLive.com
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
WWMTCw
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder
The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
Detroit News
Chinese battery parts maker plans $3.6B plant, 2,000 jobs near Big Rapids
The U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese electric vehicle battery company is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, two sources familiar with the project told The Detroit News. Gotion Inc., a subsidiary of Guoxuan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
nbc25news.com
SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
Michigan couple gifted custom, four-tiered cocktail sausage cake on their wedding day
CANADIAN LAKES, MI – A Michigan couple recently celebrated their big day with a slew of tasty, little snacks. It started when the bride, Kasey Bailey of Howard City, reached out to packaged meat brand Hillshire Farm to explain that she and her fiancé, Mike, were massive fans of the brand’s Lit’l Smokies.
abc12.com
U.S. Marshals find kidnapped Saginaw child, three others in father's semi-truck
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - A young child kidnapped from Saginaw and three other children were found in their father's semi-truck at a Florida Walmart store last week. The U.S. Marshals Service found the children ages 3 to 10 in the semi-truck after arresting their father on Thursday as he left the Walmart store in Riviera Beach, Fla.
Video shows Bay City Public Safety director’s interaction with teens that resulted in suspension
WNEM
Police investigating after body found in vehicle in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in Bay City. The body was discovered shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street. The man had been deceased for...
Serious crash causing traffic on I-69 east in Bath Twp.
This crash has been cleared. CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself traveling east on I-69 from Lansing near Nichols and Center Road, you may be re-directed due to a serious car crash. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone traveling on that stretch of the road find another route to their […]
Central Michigan Life
CMU Libraries to celebrate Banned Book Week
Central Michigan University Libraries is celebrating Banned Book Week from Sept. 18 to 24 to bring attention to books that have been removed from the shelves of libraries and schools throughout the U.S. Key themes of the celebration are the harmful effects of censorship and the right to free and...
Allegedly armed man flushed from hiding in Bay County woods by state police helicopter
GIBSON TWP, MI — After a purportedly armed man made homicidal threats against his family, he allegedly ran into a patch of woods in northern Bay County. There, he refused to come out for hours, encouraging police to come after him. Eventually, a Michigan State Police helicopter spotted the...
Na’Mylah Turner-Moore, slain 10-year-old ‘princess’ of Saginaw, given funeral fit for a queen
SAGINAW, MI — Regarded as a princess of Saginaw, 10-year-old Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore received a funeral worthy of a queen. “We’re here to celebrate the homegoing of a young queen,” said the Rev. Larry D. Camel. “We are here to encourage the family that we are sharing with you this morning your grief.”
wsgw.com
Bay City Suspends Top Cop
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
abc12.com
'Disorderly' man arrested in the office of Shiawassee County school
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man accused of acting unruly in the office of an Ovid elementary school. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, who was not identified, walked into Leonard Elementary School around 10:55 a.m. and began acting "disorderly" in the office. Police did...
Roscommon Co. Sheriff’s Office Looking to Identify Suspect in Lyon Twp. Break-In
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Lyon Township break-in. Deputies responded to a breaking and entering complaint at a residence on Harold Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 11. The suspect left the residence before deputies arrived. A neighbor recalled...
Dead man found in SUV at Bay City apartment complex may have been there for days
BAY CITY, MI — Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex in Bay City’s South End. About 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, police responded to Edward Maloney Manor, 210 Fitzhugh St., after someone called 911 to report seeing a deceased person inside a vehicle. They arrived to find a dead adult male inside a small SUV, Bay City Public Safety Capt. Nathan Webster said.
