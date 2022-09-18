Read full article on original website
Three vehicle crash sends one to hospital
INKERMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crash involving three vehicles ended with one person being taken away in an ambulance, Tuesday evening. The Luzerne County 911 Communication Center said the collision happened at the Heather Highlands Housing Development, in the 100 block of Main Street in Inkerman. Eyewitness News crews on scene have confirmed […]
Fire damages apartment building in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment, and the building suffered heavy damage. One person was home when the...
One hospitalized after crash on Oak St. off-ramp in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A one-vehicle crash shut down a busy road Tuesday afternoon at the Oak Street off-ramp from Business Route 6, according to police. Officials say one woman has been taken to the hospital after crashing into a light post and yield sign while coming off the Oak Street ramp. The crash […]
Firefighters Responding to House Fire in Lansford
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Lansford on Wednesday morning. Around 11:00am, emergency personnel were called to 511 East Abbott Street for a possible house fire. Early reports were a working fire was found in an attic. A RIT team has also been called. Schuylkill County units from...
Township to 'sniff out' offensive smell in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Even with the windows rolled all the way up, you can still smell that smell as you drive up St. Clair Avenue in the hills just outside Pottsville. It's a familiar scent to some, but for the longest time, neighbors in East Norwegian Township couldn't figure out where it was coming from.
Man charged for driving while high on meth
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man was repeatedly caught driving while high on methamphetamine, state police at Bloomsburg say. Jared M. Hoffman, 40, is now facing multiple DUI charges for arrests made in May and June. According to court records: Trp. Brent Beaver was on patrol at Houck Hollow Road in Main Township at 10:30...
Tractor-trailers involved in early-morning crash on I-78
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of Interstate 78 in Berks County for several hours early Tuesday. Three tractor-trailers crashed in the area of Route 61 (exit 29), near Cabela's, around 3 a.m., state police said. The wreck involved both east- and westbound lanes, and the...
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
Man allegedly under the influence attempts to order from drive thru without clothes
Williamsport, Pa. — A man at the drive thru at Wendy's on Maynard Street in Williamsport was allegedly trying to place an order while naked. Officer Damon Cole recognized Colin Michael Smith, 35, of Williamsport from requests from UPMC staff to keep an eye out for him. Smith allegedly went to the UPMC Emergency Department the night of Aug. 14 after he reported taking drugs, but left before he was seen. ...
Easton motorcyclist dies in Route 611 crash in Northampton County, state police say
An Easton man on a motorcycle died Friday afternoon after an SUV crashed into him head-on along Route 611, the Pennsylvania State Police said. Benjamin Blampied, 32, suffered a fatal injury in the 3:30 p.m. crash at the intersection of Route 611/South Delaware Drive and Browns Drive in Williams Township.
Pa. State Police Look for Missing 11-Year-Old Bradford County Girl
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in finding a missing child. Authorities in the Towanda barracks early Wednsday, September 21 confirmed they were still looking for 11-year-old Jaelyn Michelle Oakley, who was last seen at around 7 in the evening of, Tuesday, September 20, in Monroe Township in Bradford County.
Schuylkill Haven Police Attempting to Locate New York Man Who Threatened Woman and Stole Her Vehicle
Schuylkill Haven Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect and a stolen vehicle after a man held her against her will. According to Schuylkill Haven Borough Police, on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, around 6:40pm, Officers were dispatched to Suglia’s Pizza Place on East Main Street for the report of a female who ran into the restaurant crying hysterically asking for help.
Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say
An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
Hunlock Creek man killed in Warren County head-on collision
Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Hunlock Creek man was killed in a head-on collision in Warren County earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police Warren reported on Sept. 17 that the accident happened on State Route 948 in Sheffield Township, Warren County, around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. According to police, a driver in a […]
Central Pa. man gets lengthy sentence for stick-up that netted a frozen pizza
MIDDLEBURG – A Perry County man found guilty earlier this month for committing the November 2019 armed robbery of a variety store in Port Trevorton has been sentenced 14½ to 32 years in state prison. A Snyder County jury earlier this month found Steven Ray Dressler Jr., 42,...
Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
One woman dead after collision in Union County
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — A Mifflinburg woman died as a result of a collision with a tree in the early hours of Saturday morning, in Union County. According to PSP-Milton, just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, Melissa Dziadzio, 31, of Mifflinburg, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when she was fatally […]
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
Woman dragged out of store by backpack straps
Shamokin, Pa. — Surveillance video allegedly showed a man punching a woman in the head and dragging her out of a store by the strap of her backpack. Austin Snyder was later found by police in a wooded area near the store with the woman after Coal Township Police were called. The 22-year-old Snyder told authorities the woman wanted her backpack back and was following him, police said. Officer Cody...
Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report
Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
