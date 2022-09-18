Williamsport, Pa. — A man at the drive thru at Wendy's on Maynard Street in Williamsport was allegedly trying to place an order while naked. Officer Damon Cole recognized Colin Michael Smith, 35, of Williamsport from requests from UPMC staff to keep an eye out for him. Smith allegedly went to the UPMC Emergency Department the night of Aug. 14 after he reported taking drugs, but left before he was seen. ...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO