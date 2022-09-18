ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Hills, KY

Police: 11-year-old dies in apparent accidental drowning in Villa Hills

By Joel Patterson
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHQMe_0hzznOJR00

An 11-year-old child has died in an apparent accidental drowning Saturday evening in Villa Hills, according to police.

Emergency crews responded at 6:53 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive in Villa Hills for reports of a possible drowning.

Villa Hills police have identified the child are Eric Niyonkuru.

Police say that witnesses that found Niyonkuru had already begun CPR and emergency personnel continued resuscitation efforts upon their arrival. He was then transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood.

Police say that despite the resuscitation efforts, Niyonkuru died at the hospital.

An investigation is being conducted by the Villa Hills Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and the Kenton County Coroner's Office, but the preliminary investigation indicates an accidental drowning.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
City
Edgewood, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Villa Hills, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Police#Criminal Investigation#Accident#Thirs Drive#Wcpo 9 News Headlines
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Fox 19

Man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old Cincinnati man is facing charges after allegedly concocting “Drano bombs” he threw at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Ryan Burwinkel, 30, is being held on a $190,000 bond following his arrest for arson, manufacturing explosives and stalking charges, according to Hamilton County court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday evening, according to Villa Hills Police Department. The juvenile was located by witnesses in the 2500 block of Thirs Drive at approximately 6:53 p.m., police said. Before emergency personnel arrived to the scene, witnesses immediately...
VILLA HILLS, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy