Police: 11-year-old dies in apparent accidental drowning in Villa Hills

An 11-year-old child has died in an apparent accidental drowning Saturday evening in Villa Hills, according to police.

Emergency crews responded at 6:53 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive in Villa Hills for reports of a possible drowning.

Villa Hills police have identified the child are Eric Niyonkuru.

Police say that witnesses that found Niyonkuru had already begun CPR and emergency personnel continued resuscitation efforts upon their arrival. He was then transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood.

Police say that despite the resuscitation efforts, Niyonkuru died at the hospital.

An investigation is being conducted by the Villa Hills Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and the Kenton County Coroner's Office, but the preliminary investigation indicates an accidental drowning.

