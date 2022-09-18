Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday
A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
Kirk Herbstreit has had a pretty busy last couple of days between his Thursday Night Football and College GameDay duties. But he started this Sunday as he often does: With an updated ranking. On Sunday, Herbstreit revealed his new top six rankings following Week 3 of the college football season....
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paul Finebaum Suggests Interesting Name For Next Auburn Coach
Like many, Paul Finebaum is over the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn. And on Monday, the ESPN personality tossed out an interesting name to be his replacement: Liberty's Hugh Freeze. During a recent podcast appearance with colleague Matt Barrie, Finebaum said that he could see a return to the SEC...
College Football World Furious With Coaches' Poll Ranking
The Week 4 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released earlier on Sunday afternoon. As always, fans have some complaints with the latest college football top 25 poll. In particular, fans are upset that Michigan State is still ranked ahead of Washington. Fans aren't happy, and they have a right to...
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
RELATED PEOPLE
Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move
Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
Breaking: Oregon 4-star LB target Blake Nichelson announces commitment
It was a tough break for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, with 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson announcing his verbal commitment to the Florida State Seminoles rather than staying on the west coast and coming to Eugene. While the recruitment was believed to be close, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Nichelson didn’t choose the Ducks, since he did make a trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit over the weekend to see the BYU game. Nevertheless, Nichelson, who is ranked as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 132 overall player in the 2023 class, will be heading to Tallahassee next year rather than coming to Eugene. Film Blake Nichelson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 CA LB Rivals 3 5.7 CA LB ESPN 3 79 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA LB 247 Composite 4 0.9117 CA LB Vitals Hometown Manteca, California Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-3 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered by Oregon Ducks on March 29, 2022 Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022 Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on Septemeber 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks UCLA Bruins Florida State Seminoles Twitter11
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
AthlonSports.com
Arizona State Football: Coaching Candidates to Replace Herm Edwards
Herm Edwards is out as the head coach at Arizona State. The news of Edwards' departure comes one day after the Sun Devils were upset at home by Eastern Michigan 30-21 on Saturday night. According to a statement from the school, Edwards will "relinquish duties" as part of a mutual agreement with athletic director Ray Anderson. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano will work as the team's interim coach for the remainder of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas target Kavion Henderson sets commitment date
Arkansas could add depth to the defensive line in the form of a 2024 prospect. Kavion Henderson, a four-star defensive lineman from Leeds High School in the metro Birmingham area, shared via Twitter that he will announce his commitment on November 6. He will choose between Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Alabama. Arkansas was one of the first to offer Henderson, becoming his 11th offer on January 23. The Arkansas offer came after he attended Junior Day during the same weekend. Are there any leads as to where Henderson could end up? That part is cloudy as of now. Danny West of HawgSports.com has predicted that Henderson ends up at Arkansas, while Parker Thune of OUInsider predicts that Oklahoma will win the sweepstakes. However, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine believes that Auburn is the front runner, with a 33% forecasted chance to earn his commitment. Arkansas has had recent success recruiting in the state of Alabama. Currently, three members of Arkansas’ 2023 recruiting class hail from Alabama, specifically the metro Birmingham area. committ date NOV 6th @LEEDS HIGH SCHOOL time 3pm @RTRnews @OU_Football @GeorgiaFootball @RazorbackFB @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/qVcHsdZY0e — kavion “k6️⃣” henderson (@yvngkavion) September 20, 2022 List ESPN writer ranks Hogs as 16th best undefeated team FBS!?
ESPN releases updated projections for every bowl game, College Football Playoff after Week 3
Week 3 has come and gone, and the page has now turned to Week 4 in college football. The first few weeks of the season have already featured plenty of upsets and surprises throughout the nation, leading to major changes in the latest bowl projections from ESPN. During Week 3,...
CBS Sports
Broncos beat Texans, but Russell Wilson's ugly start is the bigger story after Week 2 of 2022 NFL season
Broncos Country, let's panic? Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, it's probably unfair to write off any player or team, let alone a player and team working together for the first time. It is, however, fair to note just how ugly Denver's big quarterback gamble has looked now that Russell Wilson has rocked orange as Mile High's signal-caller both at home and on the road. Make no mistake: Russ and the Broncos won on Sunday against the Texans, and winning cures all, as they say. But was it supposed to be this hard?
Nebraska Fires Defensive Coordinator After Loss to Oklahoma
The Cornhuskers gave up 49 points and nearly 600 yards of offense to the Sooners on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paul Finebaum chimes in on Bryan Harsin's tenure at Auburn
Here's what Paul Finebaum thought about Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 17, WR Noah Rogers
With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 17 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is Rolesville (N.C.) wide receiver and Ohio State commit Noah Rogers.
NFL・
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury on list of potential ASU football coach candidates
There are a lot of lists out there with potential candidates for the Arizona State football head coaching job and many of them include some very interesting names. A recent one especially caught our attention. It listed Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as a potential option to replace Herm Edwards...
Comments / 0