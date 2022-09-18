Arkansas could add depth to the defensive line in the form of a 2024 prospect. Kavion Henderson, a four-star defensive lineman from Leeds High School in the metro Birmingham area, shared via Twitter that he will announce his commitment on November 6. He will choose between Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Alabama. Arkansas was one of the first to offer Henderson, becoming his 11th offer on January 23. The Arkansas offer came after he attended Junior Day during the same weekend. Are there any leads as to where Henderson could end up? That part is cloudy as of now. Danny West of HawgSports.com has predicted that Henderson ends up at Arkansas, while Parker Thune of OUInsider predicts that Oklahoma will win the sweepstakes. However, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine believes that Auburn is the front runner, with a 33% forecasted chance to earn his commitment. Arkansas has had recent success recruiting in the state of Alabama. Currently, three members of Arkansas’ 2023 recruiting class hail from Alabama, specifically the metro Birmingham area. committ date NOV 6th @LEEDS HIGH SCHOOL time 3pm @RTRnews @OU_Football @GeorgiaFootball @RazorbackFB @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/qVcHsdZY0e — kavion “k6️⃣” henderson (@yvngkavion) September 20, 2022 List ESPN writer ranks Hogs as 16th best undefeated team FBS!?

