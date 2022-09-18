ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Consort Camilla Reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘Difficult Position’ as a ‘Solitary Woman’ in TV Tribute

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYVY1_0hzznBq000
Queen Elizabeth II and Duchess Camilla at the Royal Ascot 2013. Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Remembering all she overcame. Queen Consort Camilla reflected on Queen Elizabeth II‘s life in a TV tribute for the late monarch.

“It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman,” she told the cameras in the pre-recorded interview, which is set to air on the BBC Sunday, September 18, before a nation moment of silence.

“There weren’t women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role,” the former Duchess of Cornwall, 75, explained.

The queen consort, who married King Charles III in 2005 at a ceremony not attended by the late regent, reflected fondly on her clearest memories of Her Majesty. “Those wonderful blue eyes … when she smiles they light up her whole face,” Camilla said. “I will always remember that smile. That smile is unforgettable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzlp9_0hzznBq000
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Cornwall at the 2015 Royal Windsor Horse Show. Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Camilla said the sovereign “has been part of our lives forever” as she was just 4 years old when Charles’ mother acceded the throne in 1952. “I’m 75 now and I can’t remember anybody except the Queen being there,” she revealed

Elizabeth died on September 8 at age 96 after more than seven decades on the throne. In a February 2022 statement celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, she revealed that she hoped Camilla would reign alongside her eldest son.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” Elizabeth noted while marking 70 years of service to the Commonwealth. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The endorsement indicated that a major change took place in their relationship. The late queen was initially skeptical of Camilla due to how her romance with Charles started. They carried on a not-so-secret affair while he was married to Princess Diana until 1996, finalizing their divorce a year before her tragic death. Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles — with whom she shares son Tom Parker Bowles, 49, and daughter Laura Lopes, 44 — from 1973 to 1995.

The royal matriarch, for her part, was initially “skeptical” about how her daughter-in-law would represent the family. “Through her dedication and loyalty to The Firm, she has more than proved to her that she has what it takes,” a source exclusively told Us in February 2022. “Camilla has definitely grown on Elizabeth II, more so than ever during the [coronavirus] pandemic. She really upped her game and willingly took a hands-on approach with additional duties.”

After his mother’s death, Charles, 73, officially became the new regent, and he headed out on a tour of the U.K. with his queen consort. They met well-wishers in Belfast, Ireland, on Tuesday, September 13, including one woman named Barbara who was holding a photo of the king.

In an Instagram video uploaded by an onlooker, Barbara is heard telling Camilla, “You’re doing an amazing job.” Camilla replied, “We’re doing our best.”

Charles is leaning on his wife as he grieves his mother.

“King Charles calls Camilla his ‘tower of strength,’” and insider told Us. “[He] says she makes him a better man. This is obviously a challenging time for him as he transitions into a new era without his beloved mother and he’s incredibly emotional.”

The queen’s funeral is set for Monday, September 19.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
TheDailyBeast

King Charles Reportedly Told Prince Harry Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Welcome’ at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. King Charles III told his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, the Sun has reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan was announced as to be going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, and then just as suddenly revealed not to be going.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Lopes
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Andrew Parker Bowles
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

The Bombshell Secret Princess Diana Took To The Grave REVEALED 25 Years After Her World-Shattering Death

Diana Spencer was handpicked to be then-Prince Charles’ wife because she was young, naïve and a 100 percent blue blood – but some believe that she died never revealing a shocking secret about her birth.RadarOnline.com has learned that Royal author Tina Brown once uncovered strong speculation in high-up circles that Di’s father was NOT the nobleman John Spencer – the Viscount of Althorp, who would later become an Earl.Instead, there are whispers that the Princess may have been an illegitimate baby – a love child from a hush-hush affair between her aristocrat mom Frances Shand Kydd, then Spencer’s wife, and...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey

Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Queen Consort#Ireland#Duchess Of Cornwall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
OK! Magazine

King Charles Goes Viral For Rudely Giving Orders To Palace Staff

Though King Charles III has been in his new position for less than a week, some of his actions are already rubbing people the wrong way. On Saturday, September 10, the father-of-two was preparing to sign the Accession Proclamation, but before he sat down at the table, he pointed and gestured for palace staff to clear the area.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

212K+
Followers
22K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy