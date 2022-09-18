Read full article on original website
Tennessee football schedule reveals seven home games for 2023
The Southeastern Conference has finally unveiled the full slate of football games Tuesday night.
Vols earn highest AP ranking since 2016
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols moved up four spots in the Associated Press Poll after defeating Akron 63-6. Tennessee is now the No. 11 team in the nation. No. 11 is the highest ranking the Vols have earned since October 9, 2016, when Tennessee slotted in at No. 9. It’s also the highest ranking […]
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
Missing Knoxville teen found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
Ambulance provider for Knox Co. may change in 2023
Knox County may be getting a new ambulance provider after Mayor Glenn Jacobs recommended that the county discontinue the current contract in 2023.
Drug take back events coming to the Knoxville area
Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with law enforcement to reduce the number of unused, unwanted, and expired medications in homes throughout East Tennessee.
Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial Golf Tournament happening in Loudon
LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A charity golf tournament honoring the legacy of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins is set to tee off next week. Organizers say the tourney will benefit his family. Jenkins, who had served with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, was...
Innov865 Startup Day winners announced
The winners of Innov865 Alliance's 10th annual pitch competition, Startup Day, have been announced.
KCS early release day today
A reminder that most Knox County students will be released early Sept. 21, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Gov. Lee expected to issue Hispanic Heritage Month …. 911 calls released from Mississippi Avenue’s fatal …. Apartment lease ends unexpectedly. Earthquake insurance in Tennessee. Catholic Charities serving Scott County. Latina-owned...
Missing Union County teen found safe in Alabama
A missing teen from Union County has been located in Alabama according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Knoxville man dead after last week’s hit-and-run in Nashville
A man who was injured in a hit and crash incident in Nashville last was reported to have died over the weekend.
Man injured after falling from bucket truck in Knoxville
A man fell from a bucket truck in Knoxville according to Rural Metro Fire.
Two charged after police chase in North Knoxville
Two people have been charged after they led police on a chase in North Knoxville according to police.
TBI: Mount Carmel teen from Endangered Child Alert found safe
(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that the missing 14-year-old who an Endangered Child Alert was issued for has been found safe. TBI announced on early Tuesday afternoon that an Endangered Child Alert had been issued for Alleyah Counts. A announcement came later on Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m., from the TBI stating that […]
Supportive housing for ex-offenders opens at Dogan-Giather Flats in Knoxville
A faith-based nonprofit opened a new facility in Knoxville Monday.
Pet of the week: Rose
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We have the perfect new addition to your family. Our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in and gave us some love. Rose is about 1 year old and makes the perfect pet for any household. She does well in car rides, around children, and on hikes.
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Knoxville mom’s lease ended unexpectedly after getting letter asking her to renew
A Knoxville woman, who rents an apartment, is confused tonight after her lease was unexpectedly terminated.
