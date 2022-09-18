ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Vols earn highest AP ranking since 2016

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols moved up four spots in the Associated Press Poll after defeating Akron 63-6. Tennessee is now the No. 11 team in the nation. No. 11 is the highest ranking the Vols have earned since October 9, 2016, when Tennessee slotted in at No. 9. It’s also the highest ranking […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Knoxville teen found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial Golf Tournament happening in Loudon

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A charity golf tournament honoring the legacy of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins is set to tee off next week. Organizers say the tourney will benefit his family. Jenkins, who had served with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, was...
LOUDON, TN
WATE

KCS early release day today

A reminder that most Knox County students will be released early Sept. 21, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Gov. Lee expected to issue Hispanic Heritage Month …. 911 calls released from Mississippi Avenue’s fatal …. Apartment lease ends unexpectedly. Earthquake insurance in Tennessee. Catholic Charities serving Scott County. Latina-owned...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI: Mount Carmel teen from Endangered Child Alert found safe

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that the missing 14-year-old who an Endangered Child Alert was issued for has been found safe. TBI announced on early Tuesday afternoon that an Endangered Child Alert had been issued for Alleyah Counts. A announcement came later on Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m., from the TBI stating that […]
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
WATE

Pet of the week: Rose

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We have the perfect new addition to your family. Our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in and gave us some love. Rose is about 1 year old and makes the perfect pet for any household. She does well in car rides, around children, and on hikes.
KNOXVILLE, TN

