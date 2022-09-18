ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State hides the punter, unleashes the offense, blows up the scoreboard: Doug Lesmerises

By Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Running Back Room is Stacked, The Buckeye Defense Finally Forces Some Turnovers and The Game Could Occur Twice in 2022

I had every intention of moving on from Toledo and talking about Wisconsin in today's Skull Session, but then I realized I had more to share. Ohio State's running backs are really good, the defense forced its first (and second) turnover and there's a chance the Buckeyes could face Michigan in what would be a historic installment of The Game. There are other things in today's Skully, too.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms

When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Connecticut State
City
Toledo, OH
State
Hawaii State
Cleveland.com

Archie the Bernedoodle voted Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet

WESTERVILLE, Ohio – Archie, a 2½-year-old Bernedoodle, has been selected by cleveland.com readers as the Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet. Archie lives in Westerville, along with his owners Nancy and Todd McFarland. Nancy is an OSU alum and Todd is a Columbus native who grew up going to OSU games with his dad. The McFarlands are long-time OSU football fans and season ticket holders for Buckeye football and basketball.
WESTERVILLE, OH
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five-star 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown “Really Likes” What Ohio State is Doing and Enjoyed His Trip to Columbus Earlier This Month

When 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown first visited Ohio State last November, he was taken by surprise. A five-star linebacker from Georgia, Brown wasn’t expecting Ohio State to extend an offer to him in his sophomore season. Still, he departed Columbus after watching the Buckeyes trounce Michigan State with a scholarship offer in hand from OSU.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tressel
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football players saw the field against Toledo?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There are 61 players who saw the field in Ohio State football’s 77-21 win over Toledo, which is the most of any game all season. That shouldn’t have been much of a surprise given the opponent, but the Buckeyes’ final non-conference game provided a chance for young backups to get some meaningful snaps that could pay off down the road. But it also provided insight for at least one side of the ball on how things could look going forward.
COLUMBUS, OH
osu.edu

Media advisory: Former Buckeye football player Harry Miller to speak at 'Faces of Resilience' event

COLUMBUS – Former Ohio State University football player Harry Miller will share his inspiring story of personal resilience as this year's keynote speaker at the 13th annual “Faces of Resilience” fundraising event for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program and Ohio State’s Center for Psychiatry and Resilience.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#College Football#Colorado State#Punter#American Football#Osu
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .

Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
myfox28columbus.com

Video shows bird taking down military jet trainer in Texas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Navy released a cockpit video showing the moments a bird caused a jet trainer aircraft to crash into a Texas neighborhood. On Sept. 19, 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk in crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, around 11 a.m. The aircraft was attached to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massive temperature changes this week for Columbus area

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patches of fog late, low 61. Wednesday: Sunshine early, hot, few pm storms, high 88. After some morning showers, temps responded and were able to rise just above normal this afternoon back into the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight skies will clear up, with some patchy fog possible late, and temps above normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy