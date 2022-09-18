Ohio State hides the punter, unleashes the offense, blows up the scoreboard: Doug Lesmerises

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles Not Happy With Ohio State’s Defensive Performance Against Toledo:
Ohio State turned in its worst defensive performance of the season against Toledo. But in a 56-point win that featured a near-historic output by the Buckeye offense, it was hardly the headline of the night. The Buckeyes gave up only one fewer point to Toledo as Notre Dame and Arkansas...
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Running Back Room is Stacked, The Buckeye Defense Finally Forces Some Turnovers and The Game Could Occur Twice in 2022
I had every intention of moving on from Toledo and talking about Wisconsin in today's Skull Session, but then I realized I had more to share. Ohio State's running backs are really good, the defense forced its first (and second) turnover and there's a chance the Buckeyes could face Michigan in what would be a historic installment of The Game. There are other things in today's Skully, too.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms
When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
Archie the Bernedoodle voted Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet
WESTERVILLE, Ohio – Archie, a 2½-year-old Bernedoodle, has been selected by cleveland.com readers as the Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet. Archie lives in Westerville, along with his owners Nancy and Todd McFarland. Nancy is an OSU alum and Todd is a Columbus native who grew up going to OSU games with his dad. The McFarlands are long-time OSU football fans and season ticket holders for Buckeye football and basketball.
247Sports
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
TreVeyon Henderson gets key injury update ahead of Wisconsin game
Ohio State football is off to a perfect 3-0 start this season after blowing out Toledo 77-21 last weekend. But, star running back TreVeyon Henderson appeared to suffer a leg injury, coming out of the locker room with a walking boot following an opening drive TD. Ryan Day spoke about...
Eleven Warriors
Five-star 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown “Really Likes” What Ohio State is Doing and Enjoyed His Trip to Columbus Earlier This Month
When 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown first visited Ohio State last November, he was taken by surprise. A five-star linebacker from Georgia, Brown wasn’t expecting Ohio State to extend an offer to him in his sophomore season. Still, he departed Columbus after watching the Buckeyes trounce Michigan State with a scholarship offer in hand from OSU.
Which Ohio State football players saw the field against Toledo?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There are 61 players who saw the field in Ohio State football’s 77-21 win over Toledo, which is the most of any game all season. That shouldn’t have been much of a surprise given the opponent, but the Buckeyes’ final non-conference game provided a chance for young backups to get some meaningful snaps that could pay off down the road. But it also provided insight for at least one side of the ball on how things could look going forward.
A top Michigan LB says he could see himself playing in Ohio State’s defense
A top 2024 linebacker from Michigan visited Ohio State over the weekend and tells Bucknuts he could see himself playing in the Buckeyes’ defense.
osu.edu
Media advisory: Former Buckeye football player Harry Miller to speak at 'Faces of Resilience' event
COLUMBUS – Former Ohio State University football player Harry Miller will share his inspiring story of personal resilience as this year's keynote speaker at the 13th annual “Faces of Resilience” fundraising event for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program and Ohio State’s Center for Psychiatry and Resilience.
9 local football teams in the top 10 of latest state poll
Nine local high school football teams cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll. The ranked teams are Austintown Fitch, Chaney, Canfield, Girard, West Branch, South Range, Warren JFK and Southern.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
Columbus men named in fraud scheme that took $250 million intended for hungry kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has charged two Columbus-area men with participation in a scheme to defraud $250 million from a child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men are said to be part of a ring of 47 people now charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in defrauding […]
myfox28columbus.com
Video shows bird taking down military jet trainer in Texas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Navy released a cockpit video showing the moments a bird caused a jet trainer aircraft to crash into a Texas neighborhood. On Sept. 19, 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk in crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, around 11 a.m. The aircraft was attached to the...
Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
NBC4 Columbus
Massive temperature changes this week for Columbus area
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patches of fog late, low 61. Wednesday: Sunshine early, hot, few pm storms, high 88. After some morning showers, temps responded and were able to rise just above normal this afternoon back into the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight skies will clear up, with some patchy fog possible late, and temps above normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Gun for tardiness: Police go to Columbus high school after student explains why he was late
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A student’s explanation for why he was late to school Tuesday sent Columbus police officers to an area high school. As staff at Whetstone High School stopped the student when he showed up late, he joked that it was because another student was showing him a handgun, according to the Columbus […]
