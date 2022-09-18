ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Tommy Kahnle
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: Another Kershaw Gem + Another Kelly Pounding = Another L.A. Win

The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Monday night to clinch a first-round bye in the National League playoffs. Clayton Kershaw allowed just one run in six innings, while the Dodgers scored five runs off Merrill Kelly in six innings. It was Kelly’s fifth start against the Dodgers this season and his fifth loss. He’s 12-2 with a 2.38 ERA against the rest of the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Mets have top payroll, Dodgers drop with Bauer suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets are on track to have baseball’s highest payroll for the first time since 1989, among a record-tying six teams set to pay a penalty for spending. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who started the season as the top spender, fell into second due to Trevor Bauer’s suspension. New York entered the last full month of the season with a $273.9 million payroll, according to updated figures through Aug. 31 complied by Major League Baseball. The Dodgers are second at $267.2 million, followed by the New York Yankees at $254.4 million. The Mets hope to win their first World Series title since 1986.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Reds#Dodgers News#The Boston Red Sox#Nl#The New York Mets#Giants
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Historic Item Used by Jackie Robinson Set to Sell for Record Price

Remember last weekend? You were sitting on your yacht with your significant other, sipping the margaritas made by your full-time yacht bartender as your personal pedicurist worked on your feet and your personal masseuse worked on your shoulders. Remember? You were talking about how the one thing missing from your Dodgers room back at the house — no, not the house in Vail, silly; the one in the hills above Los Angeles — was Jackie Robinson’s backup glove from his last two seasons in the big leagues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Tigers Go Different Direction in Front Office Exec Hunt

The Tigers have hired a new President of Baseball Operations, and it’s good news for Dodgers fans. Despite considering Dodgers’ Senior Vice President of Baseball Ops Josh Brynes for the position, the Tigers elected to go a different route. Detroit hired Scott Harris to fill the role, poaching him from his previous role as the General Manager of the San Francisco Giants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy