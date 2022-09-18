Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals His Pick for Position Player MVP
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows how special it is to have three players of the caliber of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman at the top of his lineup. Betts and Freeman are former MVPs, and all three have won the World Series before coming to the Dodgers. But...
Dodgers News: Giants Slammed Online for Selling LA Merch at Oracle Park in SF
The Dodgers swept the Giants over the weekend, finishing the season series 15-4 against their arch-rivals and making it more likely that San Francisco, which broke the L.A.’s streak of eight straight division titles last year with a remarkable 107-win season, will finish 2022 below .500. But losing three...
Dodgers Scoreboard Reveals Wild Joey Gallo Story Involving a Hall Of Famer’s Daughter
Most people go through life without ever throwing a no-hitter or taking Greg Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom. Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo isn’t most people, though, so he did both. On the same day. On April 14, 2012, Gallo went up against highly ranked Gloucester Catholic in...
Dodgers News: Wife of Hall of Famer Passes Away at 95
Joan Hodges, the widow of Dodgers Hall of Famer Gil Hodges, passed away on Saturday night after a long illness, MLB announced on Monday. She was 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. Joan and Gil Hodges were married in 1948 and spent over 23 years together before Gil’s untimely...
Dodgers News: Dodgers Merch Being Sold Inside Oracle Park Receives Backlash
Dodgers merchandise was being sold....inside Oracle Park
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 19
The Dodgers begin their fifth and final series against the Diamondbacks holding an 11-3 series record in 2022. In their last matchup, the Diamondbacks cooled off the Dodgers in a 5-3 victory on September 14 after having lost the previous 10 matchups in a row. The Dodgers currently hold a...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 19
Since losing three straight games from August 31 to September 2, the Dodgers have gone 11-3, clinched the NL West, topped 100 wins for the fourth time in the last five full seasons, and swept the Giants again to finish their season series at 15-4. Now the DBacks come to...
Dodgers News: Injured Outfielder Plays First Game in 3 Months
Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar, out since June 1 with a fractured shoulder, started his rehab assignment on Monday and hopes to return to the majors this year.
Dodgers Highlights: Another Kershaw Gem + Another Kelly Pounding = Another L.A. Win
The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Monday night to clinch a first-round bye in the National League playoffs. Clayton Kershaw allowed just one run in six innings, while the Dodgers scored five runs off Merrill Kelly in six innings. It was Kelly’s fifth start against the Dodgers this season and his fifth loss. He’s 12-2 with a 2.38 ERA against the rest of the league.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Activated as Roster Shuffles Ahead of Doubleheader
The Dodgers made a slew of roster moves to their pitching staff ahead of their scheduled doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. All-Star SP Tyler Anderson was activated off the Paternity List, after his wife gave birth to their new son, Tucker. He’s scheduled to start the second game of the doubleheader.
Mets have top payroll, Dodgers drop with Bauer suspension
NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets are on track to have baseball’s highest payroll for the first time since 1989, among a record-tying six teams set to pay a penalty for spending. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who started the season as the top spender, fell into second due to Trevor Bauer’s suspension. New York entered the last full month of the season with a $273.9 million payroll, according to updated figures through Aug. 31 complied by Major League Baseball. The Dodgers are second at $267.2 million, followed by the New York Yankees at $254.4 million. The Mets hope to win their first World Series title since 1986.
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Hopes Trea Turner is in LA for a Long, Long Time
The Dodgers did it again on Monday night. They won a ballgame. Things got a little dicey in the 9th inning when Craig Kimbrel quickly loaded the bases thanks to a series of unfortunate events (single and two walks). It was primed to go from bad to worse but thankfully Gavin Lux stepped in.
Dodgers: Nike Pays Homage to LA With New Colorway Kicks
If you are a fan of the Dodgers and are a bonafide sneakerhead, Nike has just the thing for you. The new unveiling of Nike’s Dunk Low is set to finish off the MLB season with a special colorway dedicated to the Dodgers. The Dodgers aren’t the first to...
Dodgers News: Historic Item Used by Jackie Robinson Set to Sell for Record Price
Remember last weekend? You were sitting on your yacht with your significant other, sipping the margaritas made by your full-time yacht bartender as your personal pedicurist worked on your feet and your personal masseuse worked on your shoulders. Remember? You were talking about how the one thing missing from your Dodgers room back at the house — no, not the house in Vail, silly; the one in the hills above Los Angeles — was Jackie Robinson’s backup glove from his last two seasons in the big leagues.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Talks Consistent Clubhouse Mindset
The Dodgers swept the Giants over the weekend, finishing their season series with 15 wins and just four losses to San Francisco. The final win of the series came on a rainy night in the Bay Area on Sunday, with L.A. barely holding on to win in 10 innings, 4-3.
Dodgers Fans Will Hear a Familiar Voice on the Call this Postseason
Only two teams have clinched a playoff bid but months ago, a familiar voice had already clinched his ticket to the World Series. It was announced in April that Joe Davis would take Joe Buck’s place as the voice of postseason baseball. To Fox Sports, Davis was an easy choice but to Davis, this was a dream come true.
Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Gives Away Nightcap in Sloppy Defensive Mess
After mounting a furious comeback to win the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Dodgers were unable to repeat their magic in the nightcap, losing to the Diamondbacks, 5-2, in a game marred by terrible defense. Tyler Anderson took the loss after allowing two hits and no earned runs...
Dodgers News: Tigers Go Different Direction in Front Office Exec Hunt
The Tigers have hired a new President of Baseball Operations, and it’s good news for Dodgers fans. Despite considering Dodgers’ Senior Vice President of Baseball Ops Josh Brynes for the position, the Tigers elected to go a different route. Detroit hired Scott Harris to fill the role, poaching him from his previous role as the General Manager of the San Francisco Giants.
