Memphis, TN

Man tries to rob gas station, runs out of gas: Police

By David Royer, Jerrita Patterson
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who police say tried to rob a gas station on Getwell probably should’ve filled up his car first.

Marchello Moore, 41, is in the Shelby County Jail on charges of attempted aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Officers say around 1:30 Friday morning, he walked into a Circle K convenience store on Getwell, stuck a gun under a plexiglass counter and demanded money from the woman working at the counter.

WCSO: Man arrested after ramming work truck, threatening tree service worker with knife

But the 78-year-old clerk ducked behind the counter, and Moore bolted with no money, according to a police report. Officers said they saw Moore leaving the store in a black Chevy Impala and followed him, trying to make a traffic stop.

Police pursued him to Interstate 40 and Warford, where the chase went from full throttle to empty as Moore’s Impala ran out of gas. He got out and tried to run, throwing out a handgun in the process, but officers captured him without incident.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gas Station#Getwell#Circle K#Chevy#Nexstar Media Inc
actionnews5.com

Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian says both he and police believe his stolen car was connected to TikTok’s viral “Kia Challenge.”. The Bluff City recently surpassed 10,000 vehicle theft crimes this year, including thefts from vehicles and thefts of the vehicles themselves. One of those vehicles belonged...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
