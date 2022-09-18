Man tries to rob gas station, runs out of gas: Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who police say tried to rob a gas station on Getwell probably should’ve filled up his car first.
Marchello Moore, 41, is in the Shelby County Jail on charges of attempted aggravated robbery and evading arrest.
Officers say around 1:30 Friday morning, he walked into a Circle K convenience store on Getwell, stuck a gun under a plexiglass counter and demanded money from the woman working at the counter.WCSO: Man arrested after ramming work truck, threatening tree service worker with knife
But the 78-year-old clerk ducked behind the counter, and Moore bolted with no money, according to a police report. Officers said they saw Moore leaving the store in a black Chevy Impala and followed him, trying to make a traffic stop.
Police pursued him to Interstate 40 and Warford, where the chase went from full throttle to empty as Moore's Impala ran out of gas. He got out and tried to run, throwing out a handgun in the process, but officers captured him without incident.
