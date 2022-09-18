Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass student receives first registered apprenticeship with Whidden Gunworks
NASHVILLE – Whidden Gunworks recently signed a the first Registered Apprenticeship agreement with Wiregrass student. Third-generation technical college student, Garyson Scheller, signed a Registered Apprenticeship agreement with Whidden Gunworks. Garyson is a Precision Machining and Manufacturing student on Wiregrass Tech’s Valdosta campus. He began working at Whidden Gunworks as...
WALB 10
VSU cuts 4 ‘unused’ degree programs to meet demand of students, workforce
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Times are changing at public universities. Some degree programs are growing, some are going away entirely. Valdosta State University deactivated four of its unused programs to meet the demand of students and the workforce. One of those programs is a masters of music education. While the...
WALB 10
Doerun leaders hoping to bring more development to town
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Doerun now has a new city manager, and she’s planning to bring more major developments to the town. City Manager Alyssa Blakely said the city’s new mural is just the start of plans for new development projects. The mural was done as a beautification...
Phoebe begins demolition work on nursing education project
ALBANY — Given the green light by the city of Albany, construction crews began the demolition process Monday to kick off a Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital/Albany Technical College project that is expected to dramatically increase the number of nursing students trained by Albany Tech. After weeks of wrangling with...
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. residents get water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County residents are getting some help after some hardships paying bills. Coastal Plain EOA has partnered with Lowndes County leaders to provide residents assistance with their water bills. Something people said came right on time. “Lowndes County wanted to take the opportunity to help citizens...
Cairo, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University football faces Shorter University
On Saturday, September 17, the Albany State University Golden Rams travelled to Shorter University in Rome. The Golden Rams brought home a 42-20 win.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
WALB 10
New Lee Co. 911 communications tower in the works
SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County is working to bring another 911 tower to the area. All to improve an area that county leaders said has dead zone spots. County leaders are working to bring a new 911 tower to the northern part of Lee County. “So as our county...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice to visit VSU
VALDOSTA – VSU will welcome Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice to campus to discuss Behavior Health Issues and the Criminal Justice System. Michael P. Boggs, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, will discuss “Behavioral Health Issues and the Criminal Justice System” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, in Valdosta State University’s Student Union Theater.
Georgia fake elector lied about her role in alleged voting equipment breach, records state
A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, a court filing says. The filing late Monday is part of a broader lawsuit...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Former operator sentenced to 20 years for neglect, exploitation
A woman convicted of operating an unlicensed personal care home in Georgia received a 20-year prison sentence on neglect and exploitation charges. Michelle Oliver, former owner and operator of Miracle One Care Center in Hiram, GA, was convicted last week following a seven-day jury trial in Dougherty County on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult.
southgatv.com
Beyond the Whistle-Episode 4- Lee county / Colquitt County
Albany, Ga- In week four, one of the biggest games of the season was voted upon as game of the week. The Lee County Trojans and the Colquitt County Packers are both powerful teams with a variety of talent across the board. To get ready for the big game, I...
douglasnow.com
9th grade Trojans lose heartbreaker to Lowndes
The Coffee Trojans’ ninth grade team dropped a tough one to the Lowndes High Vikings 21-18 last week. Coffee struck first when running back KJ DeBruce broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run. A missed point-after gave Coffee a 6-0 lead. Lowndes answered promptly and scored on a touchdown pass to the back of the end zone. Safety Jaquan Harrison blocked the extra point, knotting the score at six apiece at the end of the first half.
WALB 10
Phoebe eases mask mandate at its hospitals
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System recently loosened its masking rules following a big drop in COVID-19 cases. Visitors and staff are now only required to wear a single surgical mask. Which Phoebe leaders said is adequate protection. As of Friday, the number of COVID-19 patients at Phoebe...
wfxl.com
Three displaced after weekend electrical fire in Valdosta
One person has been treated by South Georgia Medical Center EMS for a minor burn after an electrical fire early Sunday morning in Valdosta that displaced three people. Valdosta fire officials say that the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Houston Avenue. Fire fighters arrived within...
WALB 10
Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
WALB 10
New Albany Aldi opening soon
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In a little over a week, the Good Life City will soon be able to take part in the #AldiFinds trend. The new Aldi will open on Thursday, Sept. 29. The new grocery store is on 2816 Nottingham Way. Aldi officials said the new store, the...
'Fly and Funny!' headed to Albany Municipal Auditorium
ALBANY — Mack Tyme Entertainment will bring “Fly and Funny,” a celebrity comedy concert starring “Special K” from the Rickey Smiley morning show, along with Internet sensation E-Realist to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Oct. 14. Also on the bill are the OG’s of Comedy:...
