Tifton, GA

valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass student receives first registered apprenticeship with Whidden Gunworks

NASHVILLE – Whidden Gunworks recently signed a the first Registered Apprenticeship agreement with Wiregrass student. Third-generation technical college student, Garyson Scheller, signed a Registered Apprenticeship agreement with Whidden Gunworks. Garyson is a Precision Machining and Manufacturing student on Wiregrass Tech’s Valdosta campus. He began working at Whidden Gunworks as...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Doerun leaders hoping to bring more development to town

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Doerun now has a new city manager, and she’s planning to bring more major developments to the town. City Manager Alyssa Blakely said the city’s new mural is just the start of plans for new development projects. The mural was done as a beautification...
DOERUN, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe begins demolition work on nursing education project

ALBANY — Given the green light by the city of Albany, construction crews began the demolition process Monday to kick off a Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital/Albany Technical College project that is expected to dramatically increase the number of nursing students trained by Albany Tech. After weeks of wrangling with...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County

State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. residents get water bill assistance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County residents are getting some help after some hardships paying bills. Coastal Plain EOA has partnered with Lowndes County leaders to provide residents assistance with their water bills. Something people said came right on time. “Lowndes County wanted to take the opportunity to help citizens...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Cairo, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bainbridge High School football team will have a game with Cairo High School on September 21, 2022, 14:00:00.
CAIRO, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

New Lee Co. 911 communications tower in the works

SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County is working to bring another 911 tower to the area. All to improve an area that county leaders said has dead zone spots. County leaders are working to bring a new 911 tower to the northern part of Lee County. “So as our county...
LEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice to visit VSU

VALDOSTA – VSU will welcome Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice to campus to discuss Behavior Health Issues and the Criminal Justice System. Michael P. Boggs, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, will discuss “Behavioral Health Issues and the Criminal Justice System” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, in Valdosta State University’s Student Union Theater.
VALDOSTA, GA
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Former operator sentenced to 20 years for neglect, exploitation

A woman convicted of operating an unlicensed personal care home in Georgia received a 20-year prison sentence on neglect and exploitation charges. Michelle Oliver, former owner and operator of Miracle One Care Center in Hiram, GA, was convicted last week following a seven-day jury trial in Dougherty County on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult.
HIRAM, GA
southgatv.com

Beyond the Whistle-Episode 4- Lee county / Colquitt County

Albany, Ga- In week four, one of the biggest games of the season was voted upon as game of the week. The Lee County Trojans and the Colquitt County Packers are both powerful teams with a variety of talent across the board. To get ready for the big game, I...
LEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

9th grade Trojans lose heartbreaker to Lowndes

The Coffee Trojans’ ninth grade team dropped a tough one to the Lowndes High Vikings 21-18 last week. Coffee struck first when running back KJ DeBruce broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run. A missed point-after gave Coffee a 6-0 lead. Lowndes answered promptly and scored on a touchdown pass to the back of the end zone. Safety Jaquan Harrison blocked the extra point, knotting the score at six apiece at the end of the first half.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe eases mask mandate at its hospitals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System recently loosened its masking rules following a big drop in COVID-19 cases. Visitors and staff are now only required to wear a single surgical mask. Which Phoebe leaders said is adequate protection. As of Friday, the number of COVID-19 patients at Phoebe...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Three displaced after weekend electrical fire in Valdosta

One person has been treated by South Georgia Medical Center EMS for a minor burn after an electrical fire early Sunday morning in Valdosta that displaced three people. Valdosta fire officials say that the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Houston Avenue. Fire fighters arrived within...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

New Albany Aldi opening soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In a little over a week, the Good Life City will soon be able to take part in the #AldiFinds trend. The new Aldi will open on Thursday, Sept. 29. The new grocery store is on 2816 Nottingham Way. Aldi officials said the new store, the...
ALBANY, GA

