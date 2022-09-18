A woman convicted of operating an unlicensed personal care home in Georgia received a 20-year prison sentence on neglect and exploitation charges. Michelle Oliver, former owner and operator of Miracle One Care Center in Hiram, GA, was convicted last week following a seven-day jury trial in Dougherty County on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult.

