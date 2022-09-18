ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

theadvocate.com

Feliciana football has shining weekend; East Feliciana just misses a win

Let’s take a look at all the high school football happenings from across the Felicianas this past Thursday and Friday. It was a rare Thursday night outing for the Tigers of East Feliciana, who lost a close one at home to visiting Kentwood High School. East Feliciana fought well against a tough opponent but came up just short, 26-32, in a game that could have gone either way. The East Feliciana Tigers fell to 1-2 on the season, but the team will look to get right back in the saddle this week as it hosts Jewel M. Sumner High School in a last home game before a long road stretch.
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?

This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

The game time has been set for the LSU-Auburn football game

The SEC announced on Monday that the LSU-Auburn football game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 1. That means that LSU will start the season with five consecutive night kickoffs. The Auburn game will be LSU's first official road game of the 2022 campaign.
AUBURN, AL
theadvocate.com

After a rivalry win and first 3-0 start in eight years, Springfield looks to build on fast start

Last Friday’s rivalry game between Springfield and Albany, known as the Battle of I-12, was one of the most exciting the two Livingston Parish schools have played. Springfield claimed a hard-fought 52-49 victory to end a six-game losing streak in the rivalry series between the two schools located six miles apart along the Interstate 12 corridor.
SPRINGFIELD, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry

The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs

PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Lucille Babineaux, mother of former governor, dies at 102 at her New Iberia home

Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, Louisiana’s sole female governor, died Monday at 102. An obituary notice said Lucille Babineaux was the matriarch of a family of 105 members. She was surrounded by her family at her home in New Iberia when she died peacefully. Her daughter, Priscilla Babineaux Cadwell, said she and her brother Erroll Babineaux began calling family members to the home around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million

Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

First Nicholas Cefalu graduate research scholarship awarded

Southeastern Louisiana University history master’s candidate and Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies research assistant Lauren Guillory has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Nicholas Cefalu Graduate Research Scholarship. Created in honor of former state representative and Tangipahoa Parish businessman Nick Cefalu, the award is designed to support...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation

Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
BOGALUSA, LA
theadvocate.com

Man killed in shooting near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police say

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Marigold Loop near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police said. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in 400 block of Marigold Loop (map). The man, identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie of Opelousas, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of his vehicle after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers attempted aid until emergency medical responders arrived, but Arvie died at the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA

