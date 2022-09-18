ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc

Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
WWE
Fightful

Fight Pit & War Games | WWE Raw 9/19/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for September 19. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fightful

The Young Bucks Confirm They Are 'Suspended AF' in Their New Location On Twitter

According to The Young Bucks, they are indeed suspended "AF." Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation wth CM Punk and Ace Steel after the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out. There, Punk, who won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, took several shots at the company's EVPs. The subsequent showdown has been described as a "melee", and everyone involved has reportedly been suspended.
WWE
Fightful

CM Punk Was Going To Wrestle Cesaro The Night He Walked Out On WWE

CM Punk was going to wrestle a fellow ROH alum on the night he left WWE in 2014. When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he wouldn't join another wrestling promotion for almost 8 years. At the time, CM Punk was frustrated with the culture in WWE and was also dealing with a multitude of injuries. while it is known that he was headed towards the program with Kane that would eventually lead to a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 30, a lesser-known detail is who CM Punk was supposed to wrestle on the very night he left WWE.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Owens
Person
Peter Avalon
Person
Tom Lawlor
Person
Jay White
Fightful

KUSHIDA To Miss 9/21 NJPW Event With Suspected Skin Disease

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that KUSHIDA has been pulled from the September 21 event due to a suspected skin disease. He was scheduled to team with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Jado and Tama Tonga to take on Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo. The bout has been changed to an eight-man tag with Gedo no longer participating as well.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Taz Discusses How AEW Has Handled HOOK

HOOK has been wrestling for less than a year but is already one of the most popular stars in AEW thanks to his presentation and impactful matches. HOOK, the reigning FTW Champion, doesn't appear every week on television and may not be on-screen very long or say many words, which adds to his uniqueness and mystery.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullet Club#Njpw Strong#Combat#Njpw World#Roppongi#Bloody Cross#Trentylocks
Fightful

Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special

AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fightful

Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE? MJF's Value to AEW, Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 10 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests William Washington, Kate Hensler and Jeremy Lambert. The panelists break down the potential Bray Wyatt return being teased on WWE, how important the next few months are for MJF and AEW, Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Malakai Black's release and more.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Files To Trademark 'NXT Global' And More

WWE has filed two new trademarks. On September 16, WWE filed to trademark "NXT Global" and "NXT Europe" for entertainment purposes. NXT Europe is set to launch in January after NXT UK has gone on hiatus. Full description:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Bayley Challenges Bianca Belair To A Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules

Bayley and Damage CTRL are in control, and the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion called her shot on Monday night. Since Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam, she and her stablemates have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in WWE. They defeated Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at WWE Clash at the Castle, where the role model pinned the Raw Women's Champion. Kai and SKY went on to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and now Bayley has her sights set on the gold.
WWE
Fightful

DJ Whoo Kid To Serve As Special Guest Announcer At AEW Grand Slam

The Hype Magazine announced that DJ Whoo Kid will be a special guest announcer at AEW Grand Slam. DJ Whoo Kid is a radio host on Shade 45 and one of the premiere DJs in hip-hop history, hosting mixtapes for rappers such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, J Cole, Lil Kim, D-Block, and more.
WWE
Fightful

Eddie Edwards Discusses His Latest Character Transformation: I'm Having A Blast As A Heel

Eddie Edwards is having a lot of fun with his run as a bad guy, and he's appreciative of the opportunity tha he'll have at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory. Over two years since the end of his previous reign, Edwards will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship at Bound For Glory. A lot of changed since he last held the gold; Edwards is now one of IMPACT's top heels as the leader of Honor No More.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy