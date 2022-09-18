Read full article on original website
Who will LSU play in 2023? See full football schedule with the dates and Tigers’ opponents.
LSU’s 2023 football schedule was released Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers will open their second season under coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 3, against Florida State in Orlando, Florida. They then host Grambling for the first time before playing five straight SEC games. The other...
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
Anthony Bradford is available again, but he has to compete for his spot on LSU's line
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford will be available to play this weekend against New Mexico after a one-game absence, LSU coach Brian Kelly said, but he’ll have to compete to regain his spot at right guard. Bradford was unavailable in LSU’s win over Mississippi State for undisclosed reasons....
Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?
This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
The game time has been set for the LSU-Auburn football game
The SEC announced on Monday that the LSU-Auburn football game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 1. That means that LSU will start the season with five consecutive night kickoffs. The Auburn game will be LSU's first official road game of the 2022 campaign.
PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs
PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
SEC announces tip times, broadcast info; see when and how you can see LSU play this season
The Southeastern Conference released its 126-game men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday with tip times and network TV assignments for all 14 league teams. The conference office had released each team's opponents and dates for their 18-game slate in early September, but at the time hadn't finalized television and gametime info.
This Lafayette 10-year-old is 'everyone's friend.' Here's his formula for building relationships.
Ten-year-old William Whetsell, of Lafayette, to the rescue. Despite the challenges of the newspaper industry, William believes he's come up with something that could save the day. “To make your paper more popular I have created a comic strip,” he wrote. William included a sample of his comic strip,...
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million
Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
Fambrough: As 6-3A season begins, expectations are again high for U-High, Madison Prep
You can call it a 21st century kind of thing that lingers today. The names, faces and some of the teams have changed. There is a reason why people are watching when Class 3A district football play begins in Baton Rouge each year. Who will emerge as contenders? Will they have a say in how multiple LHSAA titles are decided?
Feliciana football has shining weekend; East Feliciana just misses a win
Let’s take a look at all the high school football happenings from across the Felicianas this past Thursday and Friday. It was a rare Thursday night outing for the Tigers of East Feliciana, who lost a close one at home to visiting Kentwood High School. East Feliciana fought well against a tough opponent but came up just short, 26-32, in a game that could have gone either way. The East Feliciana Tigers fell to 1-2 on the season, but the team will look to get right back in the saddle this week as it hosts Jewel M. Sumner High School in a last home game before a long road stretch.
Man killed in shooting at Sherwood Common apartment complex, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night at an apartment complex off Airline Highway in East Baton Rouge, authorities said. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at 4500 Sherwood Common Boulevard, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. The address belongs to the Sherwood Place Apartments complex, a few blocks east of Airline Highway and south of Interstate 12.
A family fight over a car led to a shootout in Baker that killed 2, police said
An escalating family dispute over a vehicle left two people dead late Monday night in Baker, police said. The double homicide happened around 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue. Tempers flared during the fight and two people were shot to death, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said.
Finding workers is Baton Rouge's biggest economic problem right now, local leaders say
The battle for talent continues to dominate strategy discussions for Baton Rouge area businesses, local economic leaders said Tuesday during The Advocate’s Fall Economic Outlook Summit. The Baton Rouge metro area had about 31,000 open jobs in July compared to 17,000 unemployed workers, said Adam Knapp, president and CEO...
Two men killed in double shooting Monday in Baker, report says
Two men were killed in a shooting in Baker Monday night following a domestic incident, according to a report from WBRZ. The shooting happened 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue, the TV station reported. The victims’ names have not been released. No other information was immediately...
One dead, two injured in crash near BRCC campus, official says
One person died and two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon during a police chase at the intersection of North Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue, according to local television news outlets. The crash reportedly happened as unmarked police vehicles were chasing a suspect, WBRZ-TV reported. Two were...
Creativity an important ingredient for Major Chenevert, executive chef at Portobello's Grill
Football was Major Chenevert's priority when he left Baton Rouge for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. He dreamed of a career in the sport, but as sometimes happens, that dream didn't come true. So, Chenevert returned to his hometown and took a job at Vincent's City Club, which set him...
Man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder after firing at woman who returns fire, BRPD says
A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted second-degree murder in a shootout Sunday on Hundred Oaks Avenue after he fired at a woman driver in another car and she fired back, Baton Rouge Police said. Before the shooting, the woman and a man, Marley Banks, were traveling in a...
Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry
The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
Man killed in shooting near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police say
A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Marigold Loop near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police said. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in 400 block of Marigold Loop (map). The man, identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie of Opelousas, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of his vehicle after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers attempted aid until emergency medical responders arrived, but Arvie died at the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
