ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 146

barbara
3d ago

As a Virginia voter I could not be more happy to see how governor youngkin is going forward. He is a conmen sense person as is his cabinet. Shout out to lt gov for going to the streets without a security entourage! You rock!!!!

Reply(9)
64
Kolby Cordingley
3d ago

hallelujah. Thank you for standing up for what's right. No child is mature enough to change thier gender. If they still want to do that at age 18, then by all means.

Reply(7)
29
cat
3d ago

Students with special needs use special bathroom. Why can’t transgender students have that option. Whether we agree or not with who students are, they are and will always be members of our community. All members of community deserve respect. Our feelings should be personnel

Reply(8)
13
Related
WTOP

Virginia Gov. Youngkin defends new transgender student guidelines

During a visit to Leesburg on Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended his administration’s new guidelines on transgender students, stating that the state’s new education model policies respect all students while also involving parents. “Parents must have a role in their children’s lives and, as these important decisions...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Virginia School Districts Push Back Against Youngkin’s Guidelines Restricting Trans Students

Some school districts in Northern Virginia are pushing back against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2022 Model Policies guidelines that would roll back protections for trans public school students across the state. The policies, which were released on Friday, include requirements for students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth; the same goes for sports teams or extracurricular groups. In addition, students would need written parental consent to be called their preferred names and pronouns.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Why Some Legal Experts Think Virginia Governor's Policy Restricting Trans Students' Rights Won't Hold Up

Legal challenges will likely start to take shape this week against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new policies restricting the rights of transgender students at schools. The governor's administration on Friday announced that school districts will be required to restrict which bathrooms transgender students may use and what pronouns they may be called.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Critics challenge Youngkin’s executive actions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With a divided General Assembly, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking action to advance many of his policy goals. But some of his moves are generating pushback from Democrats, who say he is overstepping his authority and defying state law. During recent rallies in Roanoke and...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Governor#Racism#Republican#Democratic#Virginians
Inside Nova

Countries Virginia imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Virginia imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Virginia. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

New transgender student policies could come to Virginia schools

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Some parents in Virginia are discussing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender students, which is set to roll back some accommodations while tightening parental notification requirements. The guidance is subject to a 30-day public comment period that opens later this...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
Virginia Mercury

What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money

As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations.  The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of […] The post What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
RICHMOND, VA
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
MARYLAND STATE
theriver953.com

Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats

Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy